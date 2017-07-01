Human Rights Violation in Darjeeling, India

By Manish Chhettri

This post was brought to you by Khasokhas Weekly.

As expatriate Indian citizens who belong to the Gorkha Community we are in great distress and anguish over what people in Darjeeling have been subjected to in the past few weeks. The gross human rights violations that the peace loving Gorkha communities are facing are uncalled for and inhumane.

In a democratic country like India where diversity in culture, language, and religion are celebrated on a daily basis, even the suggestion of forceful imposition of a second language over the mother tongue has been unheard of. Which is why the implication that Bengali as a language would be imposed on all communities in Darjeeling District has been shocking.

For far too long the Gorkhas have been subjected to distressing and unacceptable proposals such as this, causing violent and regular protests in these regions. For us living in the United States, far away from everything that we hold dear, seeing the brutalities on TV and social media makes us feel helpless.

In the past few weeks, three innocent bystanders have been killed and hundreds more have been injured during peaceful processions by the armed forces. The atrocities by the state government have adversely impacted our tourism, a major source of livelihood for people in Darjeeling. In addition, the State Government has successfully cut communication of all forms including transport to and from the entire district impacting hundreds of schools, colleges, businesses and even medical facilities.

Now politically backed goons are destroying and cutting off food supplies to the hills and no action has been taken on these people.

While India is actively promoting advancement of technology in the country through Digital India, the Gorkhas have now lost freedom to access the Internet. The continuing apathy of the West Bengal government to the current situation does not surprise a Gorkha anymore because they have faced this for decades.