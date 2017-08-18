Humanitarian Engineering in Lebanon

On the eve of World Humanitarian Day, when we pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service, I want to acknowledge the many experts who have deployed into crises around the world with RedR Australia which is celebrating its 25th Birthday this year.

Over the past year, our experts have deployed into 15 countries affected by conflict-induced emergencies including Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Myanmar, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Australian environmental engineer Helen Salvestrin is one of them. The humanitarian engineer has dedicated most of her professional career to working in countries hit by natural disasters or affected by conflict and she is currently deployed with RedR Australia and helping Syrian refugees, in Lebanon, access clean water and sanitation and appropriate solid waste disposal.

More than a million Syrians have sought protection in Lebanon and the refugees now make up 25% of Lebanon’s population.

“Social cohesion is critical as the settlements and presence of the refugees can cause tension in the communities where they are present. One of the major issues we are trying to address at the moment is the uncontrolled and inappropriate disposal of sewage and solid waste and the competition for scarce water resources,” Helen said.

There are no designated camps for refugees in Lebanon like there are in Jordan. A significant proportion of the refugees are living in informal settlements that range from one or two to 150 tents or in privately rented apartments. RedR Australia has deployed Helen to work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and she helps them set up emergency response water and sanitation infrastructure and more self-sustaining systems as part of stabilisation efforts.

“In an emergency response you set up a tank and truck in water and truck out waste but with stabilisation activities you want sustainable water sources close to the site and you set up a network so refugees can operate and maintain the system themselves.”

Helen has made many sacrifices to pursue her passion for helping disaster-affected populations but says humanitarian work is extremely rewarding and offers different challenges to other engineering work.

“Install a water network in a camp in Lebanon and you have friends for life. What can be more rewarding than giving life-saving water to people?” she asks us and we agree.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the Syrian conflict and more than five million have fled and are living as refugees in neighboring countries where humanitarians like Helen are protecting them, helping them access aid and health care and providing education for their children. Some of our other experts are helping deliver relief supplies to the displaced inside Syria.