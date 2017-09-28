Humongous The God Releases Visual For "Life's Gucci"

South Florida rapper Humongous The God (HXTXG), has released yet another hit single, with a video that has already went viral! Ever since the release of his mixtape In Gwala We Trust hosted by DJ Khaled featuring Migos, HXTXG has been riding the wave toward success.

In his latest visual for his single “Life’s Gucci”, you will see the rapper in his signature mask, as he is decked out in none other than Gucci. His trap style rap and sick beat, easily makes this song a club banger. Directed by RodZilla, the trippy colors and special effects displayed throughout this video, compliments the single effortlessly.