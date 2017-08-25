Humongous The God: The Next South Florida Artist You Need To Watch

With The Proclivity Of Critically Acclaimed Artists, DJ Khaled Shines Light On Humongous The God

On June 23rd 2017, DJ Khaled released his RIAA certified platinum album, Grateful which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. His second single from the project, “I’m The One,” which features Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Quavo marked a milestone in the disc jokey’s illustrious career as his first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Although the combination of Khaled and Migos front-man, Quavo, helped the chart topping producer ascend to new heights, an interesting back story lead to the collaboration between Khaled and Migos and the key to unlocking that sonic gem is Humongous The God (also stylized as HXTXG).

HXTXG’s “In Gwalla We Trust” mixtape, which was hosted by DJ Khaled was a major stamp of approval not only to the music industry but also to the streets of Miami. Following the warm reception of the mixtape, on the back of White Vans featuring Takeoff and his signature exorbitant music videos, Humongous has been making waves on his own accord.

In early 2015, HXTXG released a raunchy music video to his track "Selena Gomez", exclusively through the authority on urban culture, Worldstar. While making the music video, bystanders reported a robbery re-enactment scene as an actual robbery resulting in a unit of tactical police raiding the filming with their guns drawn, even though all of the proper permits had been obtained by the production team. The footage, including the actual cops was released, which helped catapult Humongous to the forefront of emerging artists from south Florida.

With his buzz increasing rapidly, DJ Nasty showed DJ Khaled the footage from Humongous, along with some of his favorite songs from his mixtape. Khaled known for the believed in HXTXG so he took a chance on him and agreed to host what ended up becoming the blockbuster mixtape, “In Gwalla We Trust.”