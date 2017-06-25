Three New Jersey whale watchers got a startling too-close encounter with an enormous humpback whale that leaped from the sea chasing fish right next to their 19-foot boat.

The force of the massive creature’s heave from the water radically rocked the boat and flipped a fish into the bottom.

“Holy shit, holy shit, holy shit,” said Paul Ziolkowski as he managed to barely keep his cool and capture the humpback on video.

Ziolkowski, of Atlantic Highlands, was boating off Jersey with friends not far from the Verrazano Narrows separating Staten Island from Brooklyn when the whale suddenly appeared.

People on a nearby boat yelled out after the “show.” Ziolkowski boasted to them: “I got it on film, too!”

“This definitely was one of the craziest experiences in my life and I’ve had many. Who ... would have thought I would see some Moby Dick ... right here outside the Verrazano on my boys’ 19 footer,” the local welder and mechanic — who goes by the name “Pauly Walnuts” on Facebook — wrote in a post. “These #NewJersey waters are serious.”

Seconds before the encounter, Ziolkowski had spotted the whale chasing Atlantic menhaden, fish also known as “bunker.”

“That humpback was chasing bunker all the way up to the side jumped out of the water and tapped the hull of my boat knocking bunker into the boat. Crazy, I know it sounds like a fish story LOL but these #NewJersey waters are serious,” he wrote.

Ziolkowski has been bowled over by the attention his whale video has attracted. He’s now calling himself the “whale whisperer” on his Facebook page.