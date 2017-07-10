Hungarian Pastor Fights Intolerance, No Matter the Cost

Román Péter Pastor Márta Bolba (Center)

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán is making good on his vow to build an “illiberal state.” As part of this effort—which includes cracking down on NGOs, threatening a U.S.-funded university, and exerting control over the media—Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party are scapegoating migrants and other minorities.

But some faith leaders are defying government attacks on marginalized communities. As they do so, they risk becoming targets themselves.

In the northern town of Kormend Catholic priest Father Zoltan Nemeth provided refugees shelter from the winter cold in a church building. A basic humanitarian gesture, the move attracted local condemnation and international attention.

And hidden away in Budapest’s socially deprived District 8 is a rare oasis of support for locals run by Lutheran Pastor Márta Bolba. It functions as a multipurpose social service center in the troubled neighborhood, offering language classes for refugees, free counseling for homeless people, a base for social workers, and accommodations for those who would struggle to find a stable home elsewhere.

“When I arrived here five years ago I was told churches are weak and elderly, small and irrelevant,” she said. “But I saw I had power—that I don’t depend on government funding, that I have church buildings I can use for the community, and that I could find friends and allies in other churches, in NGOs. What I could bring was some co-ordination and a place for them to meet.”

District 8, one of the poorest areas of Budapest, is home to much of the capital's Roma . More than half of the homes here are one-bedroom apartments, and many are in dire need of repair. The community center also collects household goods for distribution to rural areas. "You know there are 400,000 people in Hungary without indoor toilets in the households?" Bolba tells me. She says that such deprivation is widespread. A combination of corruption, a tax system favoring the wealthy, and bad governance means 41 per cent of Hungarians live on less than $310 a month.

Bolba has a reputation for fighting poverty, homelessness, and segregation. She has managed to build a network of local groups to campaign against evictions and efforts to criminalize homelessness. In an increasingly reactionary political context, this is unpopular and difficult work.

She complains about the lack of independent mainstream media. "We’re reduced to using online media to defend ourselves because all the news, local and national, is nearly all controlled by the far right and the extreme right," she says.

Government loyalists typically dismiss such criticism as the work of "foreign agents," who they claim are probably backed by Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros, a favorite target for antisemitic dog-whistling. Bolba is regularly attacked on social media. “I’m called a druggie, a liberal Jewish slut, all sorts of things,” she said.

In April, frustrated by government neglect of the district and its anti-Roma, anti-immigrant policies, she decided to run as an independent candidate in a local council by-election. “I wasn’t sure about whether or not to run—even If I’d won and took my seat it would be one of only 15,” she said. Twelve of the are controlled by Fidesz Party. “Maybe I’d just be legitimizing an unfair process.”

She won 20 percent of the vote, but not the seat. “It was a useful organizing tool to network," she reflects. "You could see local people here all coming together to work jointly on the campaign—political rivals, atheists and religious people sharing values, you could see the spirit at work.”

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for early next year, and the ruling party, aided by a friendly media, is expected to gain another sweeping majority. It’s an increasingly difficult environment for those trying to support the country’s vulnerable communities.

Bolba says that despite her misgivings over the country’s electoral system she wouldn’t rule out running again, “if local people wanted me to and thought it would help.”

Space for criticism of the government in Hungary is rapidly shrinking. Bolba and a few other faith leaders are offering an alternative idea of what the country could be. Given Fidesz's powerful political grip, it’s increasingly essential and courageous work.