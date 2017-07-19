Hungry in New York:

A Day Devoted to Eating

By Jonah Raskin

The day was devoted to eating, though that wasn’t the plan. It was supposed to be an art day, not a food day. But in a city where food is almost everywhere and where restaurants, cafes and pizza joints blanket the landscape the options for eating are seemingly endless. I have enjoyed food in New York ever since I was a boy in the 1940’s, when my father took me to Barbetta, which first opened in 1906, and where we feasted on ravioli, lasagna and spaghetti with meatballs. I have had some bad meals in New York, but not many and most of my memories of food bring back wonderful tastes and aromas.

The day devoted to eating showed me that there’s a national food culture, independent of chain restaurants and that mostly caters to the taste buds and the palates of foodies and gourmets who care about the local and the organic—and about the farm to table phenomenon—and who know the difference between a genuine salad niçoise and the ersatz variety, or a real Ruben sandwich and something that tries to pass for one. Where the contemporary national food culture started isn’t clear, though New York and the San Francisco Bay Area take turns claiming to be the birthplace of innovative cuisine in the U.S. Moreover, there are important regional variations as a trip to New Orleans, Portland, Oregon or the borough of Queens, a short subway ride from Times Square, makes abundantly clear. Still, there’s no place like New York for variety.

My food day started at Venieros, the sensational old-school Italian pastry shop on East 11th Street in Manhattan that Slow Food Movement founder Carlo Petrini would love. I had not had breakfast; Venieros doesn’t serve breakfast. So I ordered the closest thing to breakfast: decaf coffee, the fruit cup and a slice of ricotta cheese cake. I was happy, but not totally satisfied because I’m always hungry and always thinking about my next meal, especially in Manhattan, where there are probably more food choices than anywhere else in North America. Oddly enough, or maybe not, there are also vegetable and flower gardens in Manhattan, most of them under lock and key to prevent the uninvited and the unwanted from entering.

My first stop or rather our first stop was the Jewish Museum on Fifth Avenue where there was an exhibit of the paintings of Florine Stettheimer, a wealthy New Yorker who painted pictures of women reclining, including a nude of herself, the most eye-catching of all her works.

My companion for the day—a friend from New Jersey (hereafter called The NJF)—and I agreed that we were underwhelmed by Stettheimer’s work, and at 2 p.m. I was still hungry. I suggested that we have something to eat at Russ and Daughters, the Jewish delicatessen that has a café in the basement at the Jewish Museum, and that offers what’s sometimes called “Jew Food.” The NJF, who cares greatly about farming, food and cooking, ordered the borscht soup. So did I. It was the strangest color I’ve ever seen in a borscht soup and I’ve eaten and also cooked a lot of borscht in my day. I’d call the color mauve, the color that Florine Stettheimer would have painted a borscht if she had painted anything that smacked of Jewish food. The mauve didn’t make the soup look appetizing; moreover, it was also the thickest borscht I’ve ever eaten. Give it a “C”—about the same grade I’d give Stettheimer’s work.

On Fifth Avenue we caught the bus and rode all the way down to the Village, window shopping from our seats and carrying on a peripatetic conversation. It was a visual feast for the eyes, all those designer stores, all those shoppers, all those cars; enough eye candy to work up an appetite. The NJF suggested we go to The Cubby Hole, a lesbian bar on West 12th Street, where the air conditioning made it freezing cold. (Outside it was scorching hot). We had drinks; rather The NJF did; I’m diabetic and don’t consume alcohol, though the bartender gave out free shots and free slices of pizza. It was her birthday. I had a slice. Free pizza I would rarely reject unless it was a frozen pizza heated in an oven, certainly not the Italian way to eat a pizza, which was the first food I really craved as a kid.

After one slice of pizza I was still hungry. The NJF and I had talked about having a hamburger for dinner. It was now nearly dinnertime, so we walked to East 11th Street and sat at the bar in Virginia’s, which looks and feels like it might be in Sonoma County, where I live, and that struck me as “good, clean and fair” the criteria of the Slow Food Movement. I looked around the place and talked to the patrons, the bartender and the man who selects the wine, some of it from Sonoma, though most from France and Italy. When it comes to wine, New York turns more often than not to Europe, not the West Coast of the U.S.

We sat next to friends of The NJF, also from NJ and who might be considered foodies, though they’re not food snobs. They like to eat good food, but if there’s no good food available, they accept bad food. The NJF and I shared a delicious hamburger and talked about where one might find the best burger in Manhattan, the island where you can eat Italian in the morning, Jewish in the afternoon and American in the evening and just begin to scratch the culinary surface. Did Virginia’s have the rest burger in town? Or did the Gramercy Tavern, which is my favorite New York restaurant? The jury is still out and I have a lot more eating to do next time I’m in the hungry city.