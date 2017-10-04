Hunters Turning Their Passion Into a Career

Hunting is as old as human civilization itself. Looking back at history, you would find quite vivid traces of hunting in the ancient civilizations like Egypt, Babylonians and Assyrians. Through all these ages, hunting have been a part of human life in different ways. Initially, people used to hunt for survival. Later it became a sport too. The distance of all these ages have revolutionized hunting as a recreational activity and sport.

Regardless of how you individually feel about the sport of licensed and sanctioned hunting, you can not deny that it is a tradition embedded into the fabric of history here in the USA. The common trend for hunting in the USA today is ‘hunting for meat’ and to further celebrate it with friends and family. Secondly, it’s like a favorite group activity where a certain group of professional and experienced hunters would pass on their hunting legacy to the newbies.

Hunting Novices Have a Greater Chance Of a Successful Hunt With a Professional Hunting Guide

There’s something that connects with our primitive ancestors as we escape the noise of the busy world and sit and wait in nature. It’s these experiences that make being a hunting guide an attractive job for those who are passionate about the sport of hunting.

I understand when you are truly passionate about something in your life and you are able to turn it into a career than it will NOT be work... I met a few people who have done exactly this. Not being a hunter myself, I was fascinated to find out that people were making a career being a hunting guide.

I had the pleasure to sit down with a few individuals that have turned their passion into a career and they told me all the best ways on how to become a hunting guide.

When You Do What You Love, It’s Not Work

I Was Shocked How Lucrative It Can Be To Be a Hunting Guide

I had several individuals tell me that a good professional hunting guide with even just a modest amount of effort can make an extra $20,000 a year part time and up to $90,000 or more if you did it full time after building up a book of business and clientele. Now of course your earning will be directly proportionate to your effort and how much solid advice and guidance you are given by current professional hunting guides. There are a lot of potential hoops you may have to jump through and a lot of potential mistakes you can make getting started if you are not armed with the proper knowledge...

Navigating The Requirements To Become a Hunting Guide

One of the first things you'll need to determine, if wondering wondering how to become a professional hunting guide, is which requirements there are to being a hunting guide in your specific area. This is something that varies state by state. Some states require nothing more than that you possess a valid hunting license. Other states, especially out west where elk hunting is big business, may require you to complete a hunting guide training program, to possess a hunting guide license, to belong to certain hunting guide organizations, and to possess Red Cross certification in first aid and CPR. You may also need to register with the state, which may very well entail paying a fee.

To find out exactly what requirements you need to meet, contact the wildlife department for your state. A quick internet search (or our state-by-state resource page) will turn up their website where you should be able to identify what legal requirements your state has and how to get a hunting guide license, if necessary. If you can’t find the information on the website, there will be contact information for the right people to talk to to find out for sure what, if any, requirements there are. Unfortunately, there really isn’t an easier way than that, as legal hunting guide requirements do vary so much across the country.

