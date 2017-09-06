Hurricane-Blaming Made Easy

As Hurricane Irma hits landfall at record strength in the wake of Hurricane Harvey -- during which lives have been lost and damages remain untold -- AND as millions of people in South Asia are impacted by deadly flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains, many of us are left to wonder not only how to help but also, more specifically, whom to blame.

Here's a rundown of the culprits:

Barack Obama : Obama did nothing to address Hurricane Katrina, which devastated Southern Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf of Mexico three years before he became president. Surely Harvey and Irma have Obama's name written all over them. In fact, an anagram of Harvey and Irma spells, Mr. Heavy Air. Who else could that possibly be?

Consider also blaming: Michelle Obama, Frederick Douglass, Joe and Mika

The gays : We all know the gays love drama. And what's more dramatic than a Category-5 Hurricane? Really, when you think about it, the logic is simple: unnatural "lifestyles" beget natural disasters. It's causation, not correlation (or is it the other way around?). Meh, just turn to the Old Testament for a handy catalog of mammoth natural disasters caused by God-defying heretics.

Consider also blaming: RuPaul, John Travolta, the Babadook

Muslims : Muslims comprise almost a fifth of the world's population, and that's scary to fathom. As they continue to inundate the U.S., Muslims bring with them disease and famine. Just look at the wildfires in the Detroit metropolitan area, or the malaria-inducing flooding in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. P.S., Obama is Muslim; enough said.

Consider also blaming: Jews, atheists, the elderly

Mexicans : When they're not busy stealing our jobs while simultaneously being lazy freeloaders, Mexicans and other Latino immigrants like to cause real stirs. Just consider the potential fallout from President Trump's recent decision to reverse DACA. If it were a natural disaster, it would no doubt be a hurricane. Even the word, "hurricane," is derived from a Mayan dialect that gave name to the Carib god of evil, Hurican!

Consider also blaming: Canadians, Dreamers, Taco Tuesdays

Liberals : Who voted for Barack Obama? Liberals. Who enables and emboldens the gays, Muslims, Mexicans and other immigrants to fight for basic human rights? The snowflakes do. Who thinks the 1% should pay their fair share? Libtards! The liberal agenda is, quite literally, a bunch of hot air. And hot air helps to generate hurricanes (if you believe in all that science-y hoopla).

Consider also blaming: Hillary Clinton, Socialism, HuffPo

Scientists : Speaking of science, scientists might be the most to blame, with their data-based, theory-tested cautionary "tales" that have no place in politics and no place in our homes, especially. If physics is made up of a bunch of theories, then computers and smartphones and the entire Internet, to name but a few, are just manifestations of theories, which, in essence, is no different from magic. So scientists are little more than magicians. In fact, scientists are EVIL magicians because their consensus on human-created climate change reeks of one colossal conspiracy. And we all know conspiracies ultimately rain down in torrents -- much like hurricanes.

Consider also blaming: teachers, Burning Man, Eclipse2017

While the logic of this article is dubious, taking precautions to stay safe during a hurricane is not. If you are in or near the path of a storm, please check in frequently with your local authorities for safety guidelines, updates, and information regarding possible evacuations. Those who wish to help can donate to credible response and relief organizations, such as the Red Cross.