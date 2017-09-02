Hurricane Chaos

My baptism to temperature changes, what is now climate change or, more accurately, global warming, started in my postdoctoral studies at Harvard in the early 1970s. My advisor, Roger Revelle, was a pioneer in studying human activities potentially affecting the rising temperature of the planet. Some of his knowledge and concern stayed with me.

But in the 1970s nearly no one, including Revelle, foresaw that burning fossil fuels would lead humanity to the full-scale global climate crisis the world is experiencing in 2017.

My second contact with knowledge explaining why the burning of petroleum, coal, and natural gas was bad for humans and the Earth came during the 1990s. The Clinton administration ran a deceptively open forum for climate change. While a senator the vice president Al Gore published a book about climate change. But in his eight years as a vice president, Gore, and the Clinton administration did next to nothing educating Americans about the rising danger of the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. And, it goes without saying, the Clinton-Gore administration did not regulate fossil fuel companies. In fact, it continued the corrupt tradition of subsidizing them.

Nevertheless, I took advantage of a climate policy seminar series the Clinton administration hosted in the late 1990s on Capitol Hill. Climatologists from all over the country would come and report their science and understanding of the complex relations between human activities and rising temperatures. But I don’t remember any of those distinguished scientists ever pointing a finger at the prime culprits of climate change. They usually related their experiments in measuring carbon dioxide trapped in ice thousands of years ago. But even such innocent presentation of climate science disturbed petroleum executives who had their paid professors and publications ready to show the talk about climate change was doubtful and dubious.

We know that major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil, America’s giant petroleum company, had concluded in the 1970s climate change was real and potentially hazardous. But profit buried ethics and Exxon Mobil and other fossil fuel corporations have been funding doubt about climate science.

This deception, lubricated by government collusion and legislative and financial support, convinced Americans it was American as apple pie to rely on gas-guzzling automobiles, trucks, tractors, and thousands of other machines fuelled by petroleum, coal and natural gas. Indeed, the petroleum fever led car companies like GM to bribing-convincing large cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to sell their public transportation infrastructure to them. The car companies then dismantled those public assets and sold polluting busses to cities.

The same thing happened to agriculture. Large farmers became addicted to petrochemicals, which give rise to pesticides and fertilizers. Large farmers also invented animal farms, which are probably one of the largest sources of global warming gases.

The US is not alone in this careless and dangerous course of development. The entire world, rich and poor, is in the same US-led road to pollution and disaster.

The catastrophe of Houston, Texas, is the latest evidence of the harsh reality of live global warming. High temperatures lead to higher evaporation of water. Rains become sudden and violent. Ocean waters absorb heat-trapping carbon dioxide from polluting industries. This changes the chemistry and temperature of the waters. Oceans become warmer. Warmer and acidic oceans are threatening fish and other wild life. They also become the feedstock of menacing hurricanes. These extreme phenomena arm themselves with strong winds and tremendous amounts of water. So Hurricane Harvey drowned Houston with water, winds and destruction of enormous scope and significance.

Watching the Harvey hurricane on TV was a morbid experience. You feel so impotent seeing contaminated water rising and flooding homes, disoriented people walking in the lakes forming in their front and backyards. Everything smells of failure and desperation. Everything is war – the war we have been fighting against the natural world. That war is giving us its own version of collateral damage.

Nature is fighting back.

There’s also a personal effect of this malign influence. I like the outdoors. I walk my dog. I bike. I spend most of the days outside of my home. My backyard has become my office for reading, research and writing.

I remember July 2016 was a hot month. Every day the temperature hovered around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, 2017, July and especially August were hotter, the temperature reached more than 110 degrees Fahrenheit at the end of August. I could not stay outdoors. The heat envelops you with a sense of drying you, sucking away your life. My few flowers could barely be living. There were no more birds or butterflies or honeybees in my garden. The water in the swimming pool was lukewarm.

Meanwhile, Americans are being mesmerized by a do-nothing administration that continues to see no global warming in the chaos of Houston. It’s impossible to educate president Trump. He is a megalomaniac who cares only about himself. He is a plutocrat with piles of money embedded in the billionaires administering a devastated Houston and a lethargic country verging on many more Houston-like calamities. After all, Trump appointed a fanatic climate denier, Scott Pruitt, to run the US Environmental Protection Agency.

My hope is that the catastrophe at Houston will teach at least young Americans and environmentalists to love and understand the natural world. Aristotle was right: nature does nothing in vain.

The extra violence of Hurricane Harvey was man-made. The air and heavens are not dumping grounds. Human survival and planetary and human health depend on no more pollution of the air and the heavens.

The message of the Houston hurricane is no more petroleum, coal, and natural gas. Focus on the Sun and the wind for your energy needs. Abandon petroleum agriculture for solar agriculture. Work with the rest of the world for a transition to a sustainable future. Learn from your mistakes and the discoveries of science for a livable world.