Hurricane Distracting You At Work? Don’t Be Such A Wimp!

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard from a number of friends and employees about how hard it has been to focus on work because of the devastation wrought on Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Beyond their evident pain, one point that has stuck out to me is how anxious they all are about how it is affecting them at work. There are people who are nervous that their manager is looking over their shoulder while they’re checking the weather, and others who feel uncomfortable with how emotional they are in the storms’ wake relative to their co-workers. I’m here to disabuse you of these notions.

Everyone is in the same boat right now(excuse the pun in this circumstance), and I bet almost everyone you work with is thinking about these storms in one way or another. It would not be normal for them to be taking all of this in stride! Everyone is freaking out. Even those living nowhere near the storms. So, no, you aren’t the only one feeling this way. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes--any natural disaster, really--are always scary, and seeing storms of this size, in succession, is unprecedented. It is human nature to care about our family, neighbors, and friends, and we should all be deeply disturbed by the terrible footage coming out of Houston, Florida and the Caribbean--people’s entire lives, all of their possessions, even their homes, reduced to flotsam floating down a flooded freeway. In the face of so much devastation and destruction, for those of us who are so far away, the sad truth is that we are often largely powerless.

There is however so much work to be done. One thing you can do is donate to The Red Cross and other local charities, and if you have time and the means, you can even take a trip down to help out. If you cannot afford to make a donation, contact some of these charities and see what goods they need. You can then organize a collection in your office or building or neighborhood. I myself have been equally affected by the horrors I’ve seen on my television and have called multiple foundations to pledge donations.

Just because we feel powerless doesn’t mean we can’t help.