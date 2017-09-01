Hurricane Harvey: Community Is The Best Medicine

A few days ago, I published a piece about my friend, McCall McPherson and her community’s role in the Harvey emergency. As soon as she and her husband, Casey, heard about the devastation, they took action. Casey got in his truck, gathered friends and drove his boat to Houston, while McCall cared for her two girls at home and created a framework that would end up saving thousands of lives. She designed an interactive map linked to Facebook that connected rescue crews to those who needed immediate rescuing. As soon as visual contact information was available, people from around the world came to the rescue from as far as Australia, “over 100 other boats used the map and victims pinned directly.” Her methodology, made their efforts crowdsourced, made it easier to share and in turn saved even more lives. They began on Saturday, when they rescued 100 people, then 400, then 1000, now over 3000 lives have been saved from the floods left by Hurricane Harvey. Every single person who participated in this mission did it out of service, a desire to help their fellow human and a call to action.

When natural disasters hit, they’re indiscriminate, they’ll strike any community or country. Unfortunately, the path to recovery is not so equal. Since 2009, an estimated one person every second has been displaced by a natural disaster, with an average of 22.5 million people displaced by climate- or weather-related events since 2008 (IDMC 2015). Developing countries are most severely affected due to lack of infrastructure and emergency assistance. Marginalized communities of developed worlds experience parallel struggles. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, thousands of people were displaced and forced into other states where they had no foundation, jobs or community. By 2015, most had not moved back and those who would have liked to, were hindered by rebuilding laws that they could not afford to follow. In addition to the economic and physical toll Harvey and other disasters will take, the mental health impact is enormous. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression set in after the adrenaline of the situation dissipates. Children experience more severe distress than adults do. We saw this in Katrina, we saw it in Sandy and now we may see it in Harvey, unless we do something to prevent it.

People are coming together in beautiful ways because of Harvey. I’m inspired by the stories and reminded once again about our power to create change in our corner of the world. Vanessa Sommer of Lake Forrest Subdivision in Spring, Texas is using her house as a command center for her neighbors. They’re talking to each family and figuring out their needs. Grayson County Office of Emergency Management’s director, Sarah Somers is also going directly to the people who were devastated and asking exactly what they need. She invited the members of the county to adopt a community affected by Harvey and is looking at long-term recovery plans. She highlights the importance of building relationships and talking to people directly, encouraging the community to shine through. In Austin, where we expect about 7,000 of our displaced Houston neighbors to come through, Mayor Steve Adler has encouraged us to create “Welcome Kits” for them. This is the power of community to make massive impact.

Community is also where McCall’s work continues. Coming together was key in saving thousands of lives and community will be harnessed again long-term for their healing and recovery. She has created a sponsorship model for the individuals and families that were most affected by the storm. With a team of about 100 dispatchers, each one will nominate five families that sponsors can adopt for one year. The request from McCall? To have the families tell their story, describe their loss and list their needs. This will be a beautiful opportunity to directly witness the impact a sponsor will have, as well as build relationships and community. Her hope is that sponsors and adoptees will create a connection that will help families heal beyond the just having their economic needs met allowing people a chance to see exactly where their generosity is going and foster community. There is a Generosity crowdfunding campaign going on now that will go towards adopting the first families. A #StrengthInNeighbors Rescue Benefit Fundraiser will take place in Austin, Texas on September 23rd at 5 pm at to raise funds and connect the families to their new sponsor family. We look forward to seeing the people responsible for these human, yet totally heroic, acts and the families they helped rescue.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.” - Margaret Mead