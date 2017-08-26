As morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm.
We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a category 1 storm but with warnings of “catestrophic flooding” to come.
Widespread structural damage in Rockport. #harvey pic.twitter.com/fA2WLg2YqQ— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
First light reveals heavy damage in Rockport, TX. #hurricaneharvey. pic.twitter.com/a9vVRn9iJS— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
Rockport airport severe damage. pic.twitter.com/Sd5u8FfbPS— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
First light in Rockport Texas. A lot of damage. #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/hjbbx9CAcX— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
