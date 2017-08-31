Hurricane Harvey Day Of Giving: The Best Of America

saw the best of humanity today or maybe it’s better to say I heard it. I got to volunteer at ABC’s #DayofGiving answering calls from people who donated during Good Morning America‘s telethon. There were a few people who got mad because they called the studio and wanted to talk to Alex Rodriguez, Tony Danza, or Max from Dancing With The Stars and got mad because they were talking to me. But most were regular Americans who have been upset by the footage from Hurricane Harvey.

Most didn’t have much to give but still gave what they could. Almost all said “I wish I could give more.”

There was one woman in the hospital with her daughter who just got a kidney. She was powerless to help her daughter and wanted to help someone else. My friend Maria fielded a call from an anonymous donation for $30,000. There was a woman who called my friend Maria complaining that she wanted to donated the entire $21.42 cents in the bank but that our donation system could only accept even amounts.

I thanked countless donors. At one point the phones were ringing so fast, I was taking two calls at a time.

Many of the donors were from red states. Some hinted they didn’t vote the way I did but hoped that if any good came out of Hurricane Harvey . . . it would be a united country.

Others were callers from Long Island, Staten Island, Brooklyn and places affected by Hurricane Sandy. Victims of Hurricane Katrina: They did their part. And there were people from Florida who said they know the horror of hurricanes and wanted to pay the Red Cross back for their help.

After the cameras were off, my co-workers at ABC stuck around for 3 more hours taking phone calls THANKING people who wanted to make the world a better place.

The preponderance of callers were craving a connection. And after the first few calls, I found myself craving that connection too.

Our Nation is a long way from coming together on important political issues. But what I heard today was a nation of people who care about the plight of their fellow Americans facing hardship.