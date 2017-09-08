Hurricane Harvey Draws Texas And Japan Closer

Kenichiro Sasae, the Ambassador of Japan to the United States, Diplomats and Staffs sent message card to cheer people in Texas with a donation to Red Cross [IMG : Japan Embassy in DC official twitter account]

By Heejae Park, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington D.C. He is an Asan Washington Fellow with the Asan Academy in Seoul.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 8, 2017.

Texas was hit by the most destructive hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. While the sudden disaster has wrought devastation in the state, this storm has drawn people in Texas and Japan closer. The Japanese, who have suffered from numerous natural disasters in recent years, did not stand still. Yoshiki Hayashi, known for his musical group X-Japan, donated $25,000 to the Red Cross to aid relief efforts to Hurricane Harvey victims. According to Yoshiki, he feels that America is his second home, even though he is a Japanese citizen.

Other Japanese organizations followed suit. In particular, several Japanese automobile corporations have led the way. Toyota provided a combined relief effort of over $3 million to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Its efforts included funds for several organizations helping with disaster relief like the American Red Cross, as well as matching contributions, donations, volunteerism, and in-kind donations of pre-owned vehicles. Additionally, Honda and Mazda each gave $100,000 donations to the Red Cross. Honda further assisted by working to establish websites where individuals can contribute directly to the Red Cross. Additionally, Kubota, a tractor corporation, pledged $1 million in relief funds and Mizuho, a financial corporation, gave a combined $150,000 to Habitat for Humanity.