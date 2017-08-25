NASA Astronauts Share Images Of Hurricane Harvey From Space

The hurricane barreling toward the Texas coast is so big, astronauts can see it from space.

Astronaut Randy Bresnik shared these images of Hurricane Harvey as seen from the International Space Station Friday, along with a message for Texas: “God Bless Texas, may you weather the storm as you always have!”

Randy Bresnik/NASA

Randy Bresnik/NASA

Astronaut Jack Fischer also shared another angle of the massive storm.

Jack Fischer/NASA