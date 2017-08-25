Hurricane Harvey Strengthens To Category 2 As It Nears Landfall In Texas

Hurricane Harvey trundled toward Texas Friday morning, strengthening into a Category 2 storm ahead of the initial projected afternoon landfall of its outermost bands.

Per the National Hurricane Center, the slow-moving, waterlogged storm is expected to strengthen further into Category 3, with winds exceeding 111 mph, when the bulk of it lands on the middle Texas coast sometime late Friday or early Saturday.

As the storm moves inland, it’s not the wind that’s giving experts pause ― it’s the possibility of what the NHC is calling “life-threatening inundation.”

NOAA/National Weather Center Hurrican Harvey is expected to drop more than 20 inches of rain in some areas of Texas.

Harvey is projected to drop 15 to 25 inches of rain on the middle and upper Texas coast, with some areas likely to see as much as 35 inches by the middle of next week. That’s on top of coastal storm surge flooding of 6 to 12 feet, the NHC said.

“One of the things we know is that people tend to fixate on storm category,” Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center, told HuffPost in an email. “But these categories are based on wind speed.

“Residents sometimes think ‘Oh, I’ve been through higher category storms than that!’ but then are surprised by the storm surge. ... Some people further inland might think ‘we don’t live along the coast’ or ‘the storm has turned away from us’ without considering the huge impact of rains on their creeks and rivers, and rising flood waters can catch people by surprise.”

NOAA/National Weather Center Harvey is expected to reach land starting Friday afternoon.

With a metropolitan population of about 450,000, the city of Corpus Christi is expected to bear the initial brunt of the storm before it moves further inland.

On Thursday, Mayor Joe McComb urged residents to be prepared, describing the situation as “almost at the threshold for mandatory evacuation.”

Forecasters expect Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city and a major hub for the nation’s oil refineries, to get at least 20 inches of rain. A disruption to shipping lanes there could devastate the local petrochemical economy, with ripple effects throughout the U.S. economy, similar to what happened with Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Jim Tanner/Reuters Store shelves in a Houston-area Walmart sit empty Friday, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster proclamation ahead of Harvey’s landfall for 30 counties in the state. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he’s “closely monitoring” the situation and is “here to assist as needed.”

According to Gary Webb, chairman of the Department of Emergency Management and Disaster Science at the University of NorthTexas, cooperation among all levels of government will be critical to handling Harvey, should it reach catastrophic levels.

“All disasters are local, but by their very nature large-scale crises create demands that exceed local capacity and require the intervention of higher-level governments,” Webb told HuffPost in an email.