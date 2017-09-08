WEIRD NEWS
09/08/2017 12:52 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Hurricane Irma-Themed Cakes Have Hit Florida Grocery Stores

"Publix Bakery for the WIN!"

By Jenna Amatulli

Hurricane season this year has brought devastation and chaos everywhere from Texas to the Caribbean. But that has not stopped Floridians preparing to take on Hurricane Irma by eating cake. 

Dozens of images of hurricane-themed baked goods have begun popping up on social media this week, with several being spotted at various Publix locations, a Florida-based supermarket chain:

Hurricane Irma is arriving a mere week after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston. Irma is a category 5 storm, expected to be worse than 1992′s catastrophic Hurricane Andrew.

The cakes have provided some much-needed comedic relief during such a trying time for a lot of households, though some people have remarked that perhaps they’re a bit too flippant: 

If only these cakes had the power to obliterate the storms, and not just our sugar-cravings.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Preparations For Hurricane Irma
PHOTO GALLERY
Preparations For Hurricane Irma
Suggest a correction
Jenna Amatulli Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Florida Hurricane Irma Publix Hurricane Andrew
Hurricane Irma-Themed Cakes Have Hit Florida Grocery Stores

CONVERSATIONS