Here Are The Places Most Devastated By Hurricane Irma So Far

Check out HuffPost’s Hurricane Irma live blog for the latest updates on the storm.

Hurricane Irma is on a deadly rampage through the Caribbean Sea this week, destroying homes and livelihoods on its journey to Florida, where the historic storm is expected to make landfall Sunday.

At least 13 people have been killed, dozens injured and thousands displaced as sustained winds of up to 185 miles per hour pummeled everything in Irma’s path. Officials expect the death toll to rise as rescue-and-recovery efforts make their way into affected areas.

So far, the Category 5 hurricane has ravaged areas of the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands stretching from the northeastern tip of South America to the Greater Antilles, which includes Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands to its west.

Alissa Scheller/HuffPost

Some islands, such as Puerto Rico and several southeastern islands of the Lesser Antilles, were spared direct hits, though they still incurred damage and casualties. In Barbados, a 16-year-old professional surfer was killed trying to catch a wave during the storm.

Here are the places that have been hit the hardest by Irma so far:

Antigua and Barbuda

Hurricane Irma first made landfall early Wednesday on Antigua and Barbuda, a single Caribbean nation made up of its two namesake islands as well as a few smaller islands.

Antigua was largely spared from severe damage, while the eye of the hurricane directly passed over Barbuda, wreaking havoc along the way.

Irma’s 185 mph winds damaged or destroyed at least 95 percent of Barbuda’s homes and businesses. The roughly 1,600-person island had no running water and remained “virtually cut off” from the outside world Thursday after winds knocked down a telecommunications tower, Erna-Mae Brathwaite, the general manager of Antigua-based ABS Radio and TV, told HuffPost.

By 8 a.m. Wednesday, Irma had moved west to St. Martin, but dangerous conditions persisted and prevented officials from traveling to Barbuda to make contact with residents and assess the damage.

Gordon Browne, the country’s prime minister, described the aftermath of Irma on Barbuda as “total carnage.”

“It was easily one of the most emotionally painful experiences that I have had,” Browne told BBC Radio Four. “Approximately 50 percent of [Barbuda residents] are literally homeless at this time.”

At least one person, a 2-year-old boy, was killed during the storm.

GERBEN VAN ES/AFP/Getty Images An aerial photography taken by the Dutch department of Defense of Hurricane Irma damage Wednesday on St. Martin.

St. Martin and St. Barts

St. Martin, an island controlled by France in the north and the Netherlands (Sint Maarten) in the south, was hit with extensive damage when Hurricane Irma made landfall around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

At least four people on the island were killed by the storm and roughly 50 more were injured, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said Thursday. Powerful winds and waves badly damaged at least 60 percent of the homes on the island, he said.

A St. Martin official told The New York Times on Wednesday night that “95 percent of the island is destroyed.”

“In terms of material damage, the four strongest buildings on the island of St. Martin have been destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb told reporters Thursday, suggesting that weaker structures on the island had likely been leveled by Irma.

Anguilla

Just north of St. Martin, the tiny island of Anguilla suffered the full force of Irma’s 185 mph winds.

Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan said Anguilla, a British territory, had incurred “severe and in places critical” damage during the storm. The island’s port and airport remained closed Thursday, he said.

Josephine Gumbs-Connor, a lawyer on Anguilla, said Thursday that Irma had left the island in “absolute pieces.”

“When you look at our island at the moment you would think that it just suffered nuclear bomb devastation,” Gumbs-Connor told BBC Radio 4.

At least one person on Anguilla has reportedly been killed by the storm.

185 mph winds showed no mercy in #Anguilla as #Irma screamed across the northern Caribbean islands. pic.twitter.com/et82nhFZE4 — AMHQ (@AMHQ) September 7, 2017

U.S. and British Virgin Islands

About noon Wednesday, the British Virgin Islands felt Irma’s wrath as the hurricane’s powerful eye passed over areas of the archipelago.

Photos show collapsed roofs, piles of destroyed boats and flattened trees among the damage dealt to the British territory. Cellphone service and internet access remained down Thursday, according to a statement released by the BVI Tourist Board.

The British government came under fire Thursday for not doing enough to aid in preparation and recovery.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that it has taken the whole day for [the British secretary of state for international development] to respond to the worst hurricane we have seen in a British territory since the 1920s,” Dorothea Hodge, a former United Kingdom-European Union representative told The Guardian.

Road Town Tortola before and after. The blue building is Dolphin Discovery. Anyone have pics of Anegada or Virgin Gorda yet? pic.twitter.com/pjqyEHSsXm — Cyrena-Marie Arnold (@WxCyrena) September 6, 2017

St. John and St. Thomas, two of the U.S. Virgin Islands just south of the BVI, also suffered extensive damage. At least three people were reported killed, and damage was called “catastrophic,” according to The Associated Press.

The islands’ 911 emergency system was down Thursday, Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the Virgin Islands’ Democratic delegate to Congress, told USA Today.

President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the U.S. territory on Thursday and told reporters that the islands had been hit “very, very hard.”

Puerto Rico

Hurricane Irma only scraped the northern region of Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, prompting Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to “thank the Almighty” on Thursday.

Still, at least three people were killed during the storm and the island’s current economic crisis poses a serious challenge for rebuilding efforts in Irma’s aftermath.

RICARDO ARDUENGO via Getty Images A woman pulls a suitcase along on a rock-strewn road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Thursday.

More than 1 million people on the United States territory were without power on Wednesday night, according to Ricardo Ramos, chief executive of the island’s electric utility. Power outages have left about 17 percent of Puerto Rico without running water, reported The Times.

“It could have been far worse,” Trump told reporters Thursday.

For information on how to help those affected by Hurricane Irma, check out the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.