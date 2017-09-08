Hurricane Irma & Drug Abuse: Motivational Tips For A Survivor

As Hurricane Irma approaches, we in the sober community must not forget the very tools that kept us strong and brought us through the darkness. Stress will build and anxiety will increase. These are normal reactions to the current situation and the uncertainty of the immediate future. Recite to yourself "Pray-Pause-Proceed." Irma is just another obstacle we must face, don't allow her the power to distract you off your path of recovery. We must not give way to the temptation or allure of the disease to justify using. Life is so precious; a gift given to you from God. Our gift to God is the preservation of the life he gave.
Be mindful, be humble, and be grateful. Overdose Awareness Day passed August 31st, but you should continue to remember those lost, protect those still here, and deter those tempted. Be thy brothers/sisters keeper. Stand strong joined together by the struggle, stay safe and rest Happily In God's Hands.
Here Are Some Helpful Tips For A Survivor:
- BE GRATEFUL. Write a list of gratitude. Be specific in expressing the hell from which you came to appreciate the peace you now know. Writing out a list of what you’re thankful for can shift your mood and attitude. NEVER FORGET WHERE YOU COME FROM, SO TO APPRECIATE HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME.
- BE ORGANIZED. Identify your triggers individually and write what coping skills you can use to avoid any setbacks or distractions to your recovery program. List your Sober Support Group in its entirety. Be very selective in what invitations you accept.
- BE REAL. Set realistic goals for yourself when going through this stressful hurricane situation. Don’t place unnecessary stress on yourself. Setting unobtainable goals may set you up for failure. Remember recovery is not a race; it is an ongoing marathon.
- BE CAUTIOUS. Avoid gatherings/parties that would tempt you to relapse. Be very selective in what invitations you accept. Steer clear from any events where there is chance of a substance to be present. Stay strong! Your loved ones will support you.
- BE POSITIVE. Avoid the negative people, places and things that initially put you in harm's way. Spend quality time with your loved ones and support group. Peace and positivity only.
- BE GENEROUS. Go and give back to the less fortunate. Volunteer. Visit the sick and suffering. Feed the homeless. Remind yourself that you’re not the only one going through hardship.
- BE HELPFUL. Attend an AA meeting and help another addict in need. You may recognize that your struggle may not be that big when relating to other addicts. Sometimes the best way to help yourself is to help someone else in need. Keeping things in perspective is essential for an attitude of gratitude.
Don’t forget to PRAY! Never forget to say thank you for the gift of life, health and freedom. Prayer and meditation rejuvenates your spirit and allows you to clear your mind of all negatives and focus on the positive.
