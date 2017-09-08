Hurricane Irma & Drug Abuse: Motivational Tips For A Survivor

As Hurricane Irma approaches, we in the sober community must not forget the very tools that kept us strong and brought us through the darkness. Stress will build and anxiety will increase. These are normal reactions to the current situation and the uncertainty of the immediate future. Recite to yourself "Pray-Pause-Proceed." Irma is just another obstacle we must face, don't allow her the power to distract you off your path of recovery. We must not give way to the temptation or allure of the disease to justify using. Life is so precious; a gift given to you from God. Our gift to God is the preservation of the life he gave.