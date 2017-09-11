Irma Takes Aim At Georgia

As much of Florida began to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Irma over the weekend, Georgia braced for the northbound storm to take its toll on Monday.

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning as it made its way toward northern Florida and Georgia, but it “still remains a strong and dangerous storm system,” the National Weather Service warned that afternoon.

The latest update on #TropicalStormIrma as it impacts N & Cen GA. Widespread trees down and power outages being reported. Stay Safe! #gawx pic.twitter.com/bGS2otBmWY — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 11, 2017

Across northern and central Georgia, people reported widespread instances of downed trees and power outages, according to the NWS. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are possible across the northern part of the state throughout the day and into the night, while the north and central parts of the state can expect as many as 6 inches of rain as the storm moves through the region.

At 11 a.m., Georgia Power reported it had more than 300,000 customers without power.

The NWS issued flash flood warnings for several areas, effective until 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Flash Flood Warning including Swainsboro GA, Soperton GA, Twin City GA until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/c0SomGiXAj — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 11, 2017