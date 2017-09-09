Here's How To Help The Victims Of Hurricane Irma

Irma is currently barrelling towards Florida, and is expected to leave a trail of destruction in its wake should it make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday morning.

Thousands have already been displaced and at least 19 people killed after it ripped through Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin and St. Barts, Anguilla, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Turks and Caicos islands, the Bahamas and Cuba’s Camaguey Archipelago over the course of this week.

Ahead of what will likely be a lengthy clean-up operation in both the U.S. and across the Caribbean, here’s what you can do to help those affected:

1. Donate or Volunteer

Multiple organizations are appealing for donations so that they can send volunteers and supplies to the disaster areas.

Crowdfunding site GlobalGiving’s “Hurricane Irma Relief Fund” aims to provide food, water and medicine to survivors. It also plans to offer longer-term recovery assistance in helping people rebuild their communities.

GoFundMe is hosting dozens of crowdfunding campaigns which have been launched by individuals hit by the storm, or by those who want to help.

With Irma expected to displace thousands of pets, the ASPCA Field Investigation and Response Fund is seeking donations to boost its animal rescue efforts.

Feeding Florida is working with the state’s food banks to make sure people in need are kept fed and hydrated.

2. Donate Blood

Blood centers in Florida anticipate a shortage in supply, as their counterparts did in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Search online for blood drives local to you via the Red Cross website to book an appointment, or visit the LifeSouth website if you are in Florida.

3. Provide Accommodation For Evacuees