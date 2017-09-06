GREEN
These Photos Show Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path Across The Caribbean

The storm has already caused massive damage to impacted islands.

By Chris McGonigal
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Palm trees bend in the wind as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in San Juan, Puerto Rico Sept. 6, 2017. 

As Hurricane Irma sweeps over the Caribbean, images are starting to surface of the damage that has taken place on the shared island of Saint Martin and Sint Maarten. Photos and video show heavy flooding and extensive damage to buildings and streets.

Check back here for the latest images on this destructive storm as it continues to move toward Puerto Rico and Florida. 

Chris McGonigal Photo Editor, HuffPost

