These Photos Show Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path Across The Caribbean

As Hurricane Irma sweeps over the Caribbean, images are starting to surface of the damage that has taken place on the shared island of Saint Martin and Sint Maarten. Photos and video show heavy flooding and extensive damage to buildings and streets.
Check back here for the latest images on this destructive storm as it continues to move toward Puerto Rico and Florida.
[IRMA] Saint Martin dans le mur de l'oeil subit les effets de l'ouragan IRMA #iram #ouragan #SaintMartin (Source : Rinsy Xieng) pic.twitter.com/e2j7e9KtOu— RCI Guadeloupe (@RCI_GP) September 6, 2017
#IRMA Un hôtel de #Marigot à Saint-Martin complément dévasté. #SXM #Guadeloupe pic.twitter.com/wZ13K9x0kL— Guadeloupe 1ère (@guadeloupe_1ere) September 6, 2017
Last live moments of our https://t.co/0QUwISMaAX @hollandhousesxm before #HurricaneIrma took us offline #lightning #stormsurge #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/jvRYNhZi2g— PTZtv (@PTZtv) September 6, 2017
