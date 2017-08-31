Hurricane Irma 'Rapidly Intensifying' In Atlantic Ocean

As people across Texas and Louisiana begin the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, another dangerous storm has the potential to hit the U.S. coast.

Hurricane Irma is “rapidly intensifying over the Eastern Atlantic,” the National Hurricane Center announced Thursday morning. The storm has wind speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour and is expected to be “extremely dangerous” for the next several days, the center said.

National Hurricane Center

Although it’s too early to determine the exact route that Irma will take, locations for landfall potentially include the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and South and North Carolina, according to AccuWeather.

Long range (15 day ensemble) is foreboding for potential major hurricane landfall impacts. We need Irma to recurve away. Too early but ... pic.twitter.com/W8LZWfp7tF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 31, 2017

“Steering winds will guide Irma close to the Leeward Islands and then perhaps Puerto Rico and Hispaniola around the middle of next week,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson said.

The powerful storm is expected to be a Category 3 or stronger by Thursday night. However, land areas won’t be in any immediate danger until next week as the storm moves westward, according to Weather.com.