Stunning Videos Capture The Raw Fury Of Hurricane Irma From Space

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday with winds of up to 185 mph, some of the strongest winds ever seen in an Atlantic storm.

Satellite footage shared by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the raw power of the storm as it barrels toward the Caribbean and Florida:

Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma's eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

#GOES16 captured this visible imagery of Hurricane #Irma's eye earlier today. For the latest on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG. pic.twitter.com/JcKBXcl0Ws — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

NOAA satellite image captures the eye of Hurricane Irma, now a Category 5 storm, as it moves towards the Caribbean. https://t.co/0t8jqvsceE pic.twitter.com/ziD8J9OaxW — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2017

Irma is expected to hit the Leeward Islands in the West Indies on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, then may strike the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.