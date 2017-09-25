Before And After Satellite Images Show Hurricane Maria's Destruction Of Dominica

When Hurricane Maria barreled through the small island nation of Dominica last week, the Category 5 storm left a trail of tremendous destruction.
New satellite images released by DigitalGlobe show the extent of that damage in breathtaking before and after photos. Homes in the capital city of Roseau were flattened. Trees and power lines were brought down, leaving the nation without power for what will be a prolonged period of time.
See more before and after images of Maria’s destruction in Dominica below.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Hurricane Maria Slams Caribbean
PHOTO GALLERY
Hurricane Maria Slams Caribbean
CONVERSATIONS