HUSH, HUSH, SWEET CHARLOTTESVILLE

The statue at the center of yesterday’s riot is not even white.

The statue of General Robert E. Lee is an oxidized green.

The color of money.

Perhaps this is why Trump did not criticize the Nazi-loving White Nationalists who ignited the proceedings with the only fuel that they carry: hate.

I mean clearly only rich white people’s lives matter. Trump’s custom made cabinet is full of ex-pats from what I call Goldmine Sex. The only person of color in there is Dr. Ben Carson, that famous ex-gangbanger who lunged at his mother with a knife and no doubt majored in Daffy at some off shore Medical School.

Congress is white. The white house is white.

Trump’s ongoing rage at President Obama is palpable and based in history.

Years ago, during a well-attended Washington D.D. dinner, then President Obama seized the opportunity to publicly shame and defang Trump, who was in attendance, for all the birther nonsense, by ruthlessly lampooning Orange Julius Caesar with an absolutely hilarious comedy routine. Everyone howled…but Trump, who squatted at his table and bristled. This was his ongoing and

Never ending nightmare: to be publicly ridiculed by an educated, smarter than him black man.

Let us remember that Trump has a short fuse and an iron clad memory: being bitch slapped like that was something he was simply not going to forget.

See if you can find it on Youtube. It’s priceless. It’s like watching a tangerine explode in a microwave oven.

Healthcare has never been an issue for Trump. It’s been about one thing and one thing alone:

Revenge.

Even more years ago Trump, who has never been blessed with any kind of talent or natural ability (hence all the outsized lies about his endless “accomplishments’), he decided that the way to achieve greatness was to hang out with New York’s most powerful people.

He literally became a groupie, clinging like Velcro to people like George Steinbrenner and the Clintons until he became a pest that one day they swatted away.

Reminder: he has a short fuse and an iron clad memory.

He went from groupie to hurt little girl and his revenge on the Clintons was to fight with a girl. Hilary. And he still can’t stop trying to beat her up. He watned to lock her up for hurting him. She’s a mean girl.

There is nothing about Trump that is not stunningly transparent. It’s like he’s had one Halloween costume for his entire life:

Citizen Cain.

He doesn’t even have the guts to age.

I often joke that he’s going to be the first bleach blonde to go down in the white house since Marilyn Monroe. Between the Cinnabon swirl weave, which matches the same bouffant that was fancied by his mother, the spray tan, the need to grab genitals that do not belong to him (though he would argue that), the insistence that he be served first at dinner, always have the biggest slice of cake, the tweeting, the obsession with weekend golf games and his inability to distinguish between right and wrong, no one will ever mistake him for being the Father of the country.

Father from the truth maybe.

And who is his second in command? The Pence Bobble head yes doll (a condition caused by way too much genuflecting) who bears a striking resemblance to the ironically titled “From Russia With Love” assassin played by Robert Shaw.

And that folks, is just a heartbeat away.

Which leads me back to Charlottesville.

Trump’s reaction to was to wag the finger at “both sides.” According to him, there is no room in America for his kind of hatred.

This from a man who just a few days ago had no trouble whatsoever threatening to incinerate millions of men, women and children and furry pets with a fire and fury, the likes of which the world has never seen.

You see, North Koreans do not look like him or his buddies McConnell, Ryan and his immediate family: Fredo, Sonny, Connie and her husband, Carlo. So it’s easy to go after them.

To him Kim Jung Un is the perfect foil.

He’s fat, stupid, has no filter, is a man of color, has become powerful by blaming all his country’s problems on outsiders and is therefore psychotically dangerous.

Oh wait. That was my description of Trump.

Ah, so he’s a war with himself. And best of all his Korean brother, Not So Abel, is insulting him, just like President Obama insulted him.

And now you know why Trump did not criticize the White Nationals. They are after all, his base.

Blacks to Trump are nothing more than a part of his past Evictory tour. Check out the way he treated his black renters years back. That was exposed in one of the biggest civil lawsuits in the history of New York. He lost but was allowed to say that he was not found guilty even though he was.

Other than the people who wash his socks at More and More A-Largo Trump’s black friends are Omarosa (even spellcheck hates that name), Ben Carson and..and. No, we’re good.

The Emperor of The White Castle has never had any clothes.

Trump’s interpretation of the law is it’s what you bend right after you have broken it.

According to him, it’s what you manipulate, like a hot, backstage undressed underage beauty pageant contestant.

It’s what you twist so you don’t have to pay taxes, so you can accept untold millions from the Russian mob, cheat workers, declare one bankruptcy after another, all so you get what you want when you want it because, since you are incapable of earning it, you just take what you want when you want.

And to his most passionate southern followers he is either Willie or Waylon. Their kind of outlaw who is going to stick it to the man.

What they just don’t get is Trump is well, not exactly the man. He’s the whiney little vindictive girl in a fat suit who throws a fit when she doesn’t get the best looty bag at a five-year-old’s party.

Trump does not give a rat’s ass about Charlottesville. He couldn’t even find it on a map.

He only cares about having to criticize those who are most loyal to him. Because without them he is nothing. With them he is nothing.