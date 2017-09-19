Husker Du’s Grant Hart: Requiem for a Black Sheep Hero

The local oldies station loudly and desperately proclaims at the top of every hour that it is the home to the music that was the soundtrack to your life. And then they kick in to a block of one 80’s one hit wonder after another: John Parr’s “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)”, Aha’s “Take on Me” and Cutting Crew’s “I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight.” For the record, I would rather bathe in a mound of fire ants than have crusty earwigs like Cutting Crew’s “I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight.” be considered the soundtrack of my life.

The sad, maybe even elitist, truth is that a large chunk of the artists and songs that defined my youth will never be spotlighted on a “Make Mine 80’s” weekend. And over the years I have forged a fragile, uneasy peace with the fact that I exist in an uncaring and tone deaf universe that would rather play Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” ad nauseam than spare the three-plus minutes it would take to spin Husker Du’s “Pink Turns to Blue” even once.

The recent musical losses of Glen Campbell and Steely Dan’s Walter Becker shelled me but the passing of Husker Du’s Grant Hart from liver cancer at age 56 razed me. It took a piece of me. Husker Du was one of the first bands I discovered that felt exclusively like mine. They were labeled punk rock but at first glance looked no more punk rock than I did in my curly hair and Napoleon Dynamite plastic frames. There was Bob Mould who looked and dressed exactly like your neighbor’s dad did on a Saturday afternoon planted in his driveway changing the oil on his Volvo. There was Greg Norton doing jumping jacks as he battered his Ibanez Roadster bass in his freshly waxed Snidely Whiplash moustache. And then there was Hart - a barefoot, head-bobbing Buddha perched on his drum stool playing with the testosterone punch of Black Flag and the tasteful tunefulness of a Beatle as he gleefully harmonized to the crashing waves of bleeding noise that surrounded him. He broke all the punk rock proper rules of conduct. He smiled. Embraced the Beatles. And grew out his hair.

Husker Du, to paraphrase one of their catchier songs, was a musical combination that aesthetically made no sense at all. None of these pieces belonged together but it was this dichotomy that produced the psychedelic-pop-punk sound that inspired and ignited a generation of thrift store outcasts. Husker Du is what rock n roll looked like, sounded like, and felt like outside of its’ uniform. And what a beautiful, liberating thing it was as existentially bruising as a half-priced Albert Camus paperback and as sonically sweet as a pitcher of Blue Berry Blast Kool-Aid.

In April of 1987 Husker Du appeared on the Joan Rivers show alongside 85-year-old Boston Marathon runner Ruth Rothfarb and Ian Mckellan. That night in front of a nationally televised audience Joan Rivers, in a giant black bowtie, was on the receiving end of a giant, extended bear hug from a wide-eyed and tye-dyed Grant Hart. You never forget exactly where you were at moments such as these. I was still living at home and enjoying a midnight bowl of Cheerios from a worn and scratched plastic blue Tupperware bowl when it all went down. What I felt watching was akin to what people who watched the first moon landing must have felt. It was the end of the old world and the beginning of the new one.

Less than five years later the word “alternative” would effectively be reduced to advertising shorthand for marketers trying to sell cynical and disenfranchised Generation X demographic “punk rock” Subarus. It was a drumstick to the eye to the shaggy dogged drummer who once militantly advised anyone who would listen to “Act like you want to act. Be what you want to be. Find out who you really are. And don’t pay any attention to me,” in the early Husker Du classic “It’s Not Funny Anymore.”