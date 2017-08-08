Hydrogen Stations Move Forward in Brooklyn and the Bronx After Gaining Conditional Approvals From FDNY

Air Liquide has received conditional approval from the FDNY to move forward on plans to build two hydrogen stations in New York City for refueling zero-emissions, fuel cell vehicles.

The projects appear to be on somewhat of a faster track than expected, as Air Liquide has already filed plans with New York’s Department of Buildings to build the stations - one at 668 3rd Ave. in Brooklyn’s Greenwood Heights neighborhood; and another at 2274 Tillotson Ave. in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

The Paris-based gas giant is waiting to hear from the DOB about plans filed today for the Bronx station, and is currently working out conformance issues with examiners regarding plans filed in June for the Brooklyn site.

Approvals from the FDNY were required before Air Liquide could file plans with the DOB, which must in turn authorize plans and issue permits before construction can begin.

Local officials had initially predicted up to a two-year permitting process for the stations. But dates for groundbreaking at the sites appear to be closer to months away rather than years, given the stage of the permitting process the projects are in.

Conditions the FDNY placed on the approvals include a requirement that attendants be stationed at the dispensers to manage the refueling process for consumers, according to an update given in July by Joe Gagliano, an infrastructure business development specialist at the California Fuel Cell Partnership.

Four other Northeast stations in Hartford, Conn.; Providence, R.I.; Mansfield, Mass.; and in Hempstead on Long Island, are already under construction. All four are expected to open before yearend, but the Hartford dispenser appears the farthest along; it’s expected to open first in the fall, followed by the station in Providence.

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are one of the world’s two main types of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) - automobiles which release no pollutants when they’re driven; battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are the other.

FCEVs, however, have longer ranges (over 300 miles) in lighter packages than BEVs. And although they require hydrogen to run, FCEVs can be fully refueled faster - in about five minutes - versus the hours to days it takes to completely recharge BEV batteries.

In the last three years in the U.S., fuel cell vehicles, including Honda’s Clarity sedan, Hyundai’s Tucson SUV and Toyota’s Mirai sedan, have been offered to the public, although thus far only in California, which has 28 retail hydrogen stations stretching from Truckee to San Juan Capistrano. Japan leads the world with 90 hydrogen retail stations opened, followed by Germany, with 30.