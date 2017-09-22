Hypebeast Hustle

Twitters personality? Hypebeast? Businessman? Style enthusiast? All of the above? Meet Devon Manning: high school student. There once was a time where a $100 dollar T-shirt seemed laughable, but to this young man it is anything BUT funny. Devon has made quite the name for himself through his professional approach to business. (If you consider reselling hype beast clothing business) Devon makes his income by buying, selling, and trading highly valuable and rare clothing by street wear giants Supreme and Bape. He also deals in sneakers and other high fashion pieces. To many young people Devon is an inspiration. A role model, of sorts. Devon makes his living by dealing in his favorite things. Fly clothes and fresh sneakers. I've heard it said that "if you love your job, you never work a day in your life.." If that's true, Devon may never have to work!