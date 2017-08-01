Hyperloop One: A Proposal That Is Outrunning Reality?

Ever since Elon Musk announced his idea of the Hyperloop in 2013, there has been non-stop buzz for the maverick billionaire’s intriguing scheme. However, his proposed idea of a futuristic high-speed tube train travelling as fast as 800 miles per hour still has its fair share of doubt echoed by many economists and scientists alike.

How Would the Hyperloop Work?

Hyperloop One’s first route was planned to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Musk claimed that the Hyperloop could transport passengers between the two cities in 30 minutes, a ride that would normally take a driver roughly 6 hours to complete.

Theoretically, the Hyperloop is a system of pods traveling through enclosed tubes. The tube tracks are depressurized, greatly lowering air resistance and allowing it to glide through the tube at an incredible speed of up to 800 mph.

Many more routes have been proposed since the original proposal, both in the US and abroad. However, the fact remains that this technology has yet to be proven safe, affordable, or usable. Even after Hyperloop One’s full systems test, many big-picture questions remain.

Is the Technology Safe or Sustainable?

While Hyperloop One testing their half kilometer demo track looks great from a public relations perspective, comparing that half kilometer track to a 600 kilometer track like the one originally proposed from Los Angeles to San Francisco seems almost laughable.

Any sort of dent or crack along the tube could lead to a total system collapse. Similarly, a speed bump even just a centimeter high could derail the pod and be completely catastrophic.

With a pod going at the proposed 800 mph, every little detail of the entirety of the depressurized tube needs to be perfect to avoid a collapse. This is nearly impossible to sustain when considering the Hyperloop may be subject to even the slightest tectonic shift, especially on the US’s West Coast, which sits on an earthquake-prone fault line.

Is it Feasible for Transportation or Freight?

Most people have not travelled at Hyperloop’s proposed speed. Experts say the G-force at 800 mph would not cause nausea, and that the feeling would be comparable to taking off on a plane, which submit passengers from 0.1 to 0.3 G’s. The effects would last roughly two minutes during acceleration and slowdown until the body adjusts.

When making turns the extra G force is felt more, pushing blood around through a person’s body. This can be extremely uncomfortable for the passenger, and potentially present a health risk for certain individuals.

A Hyperloop track would need to be straight to prevent passenger distress and sickness. However, with proposed routes traversing mountainous terrain, curving through landscapes and over rivers, that seems quite an impossible task. Either the Hyperloop will have to travel much slower than promised, or passengers will be paying for a ticket to give up their lunches mid-ride.

However, the proposed track would not be used just for passengers. Some have stated an interest in it as a freight system. Russia wants to create a “new silk road” hoping to shorten cargo transport anywhere from China to Europe within a day. Reports have noted that even Russian President Vladimir Putin is enamored with the project.

The Hyperloop concept is already being explored by Dubai, Sweden, South Korea, and other countries, despite the fact that the underlying technology is still yet to be proven feasible.

Who’s Paying for This?

The elephant in the room for all the Hyperloop fans and internet aficionados appears to be a question of economics. Elon Musk originally proposed that his Los Angeles to San Francisco route would cost $6 billion, arguably a low price.

Numerous critics have been baffled by this number, to the point of wondering if Musk pulled this number out of thin air. They argue this number grossly underestimates the total amount of resources required for a project of this scale. Musk’s figures do not appear to consider land acquisition, materials and legal hurdles, which raises the bar closer to $100 billion. Many economists agree that the proposed $20 ticket price would not nearly be enough to cover the finances of maintenance and repairs long-term, especially for such a capital-intensive project.

Furthermore, documents obtained by Forbes have revealed that project officials believe Hyperloop One will cost more than double their original proposal. The fact that these numbers are just projections and estimates bring endless questions as to the creative math behind these ambitious plans.

Hyperloop One’s unreliable and unfounded financial estimates are not the only evidence putting the management’s competence into question. Plagued by drama, Hyperloop One is recovering from a lawsuit by former Co-founder and CTO Brogan BamBrogan and three other former employees which was settled for an undisclosed amount.

According to The Verge, BamBrogan sued Hyperloop One for “financial misconduct, abuse, and physical threats”, even an episode involving a noose, by Hyperloop One’s executives. Hyperloop One even countersued BamBrogan for mutiny. That suit deepened concerns about the participation of the Magomedov brothers who are involved as investors in the project. Claims from investor Shervin Pishevar indicate that he complained that BamBrogan had put his safety at risk in conversations with the Magomedovs.

BamBrogan left Hyperloop One and announced plans for his own Hyperloop startup, Arrivo, as a Hyperloop One alternative. The litigation along with financial miscalculations exposed the lack of efficiency and reliability in the Hyperloop One team.

From Russia With Love

Also worth noting is the precarious relationship between Hyperloop One and recent mysterious investors Ziyavudin and Magomed Magomedov of the Summa Group, a Russian transport and logistics company. Ziyavudin, a billionaire Dagestanian oligarch catalyzed a Memorandum of Understanding between Hyperloop One and Moscow.

Ziyavudin is not removed from controversy. A reputation of cronyism and bribery has followed him throughout his career, which he denies. In one case, Magomedov stands accused of bribing Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, with a $426,000 yacht rental in exchange for business favors. While technically unproven, the controversy lingers especially when considering the brothers’ reportedly close ties to Russian leaders including Dmitry Medvedev and Arkady Dvorkovich. Ziyavudin’s questionable reputation has followed him in his new partnership with Hyperloop One, raising questions about the motives.

Speaking on the project, another Russian businessman has stated that “the only loop [this project] will create is between the government budget and Mr. Magomedov’s pocket”. Magomedov’s involvement with the Hyperloop One has already cast a pall on the project. Moreover, Magomedov’s ownership of major ports and pipelines has also raised questions about his influence in the government contracting process. It is therefore unsurprising that Russian Forbes consistently lists the Magomedov brothers among the ranks of “Kings of state orders” considering their uncanny ability to procure lucrative government contracts.

Despite the idea’s widespread acclaim in certain circles, Hyperloop remains a pipe dream that ignores real-world constraints. As evidenced by the faulty financial estimates, design, and implementation—along with the controversy caused by certain decisions—the company may have overreached slightly too far this time.