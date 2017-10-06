Hypertension And Knee Osteoarthritis - Is There A Link?

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disorder that is widely responsible for restricted activity. In fact, it is currently listed as the 6th leading cause of disability worldwide. Therapies are complicated and knee replacements are highly invasive and non-reversible.

Ultimately finding the underlying cause of knee osteoarthritis could offer insight on preventative methods.

Studies have shown evidence that hypertension may be a risk factor for knee osteoarthritis, however, the link is unclear and still quite controversial.

Hypertension is a component of metabolic syndrome has been identified as being the 3rd leading cause of disability worldwide. A new classification for identifying the genetic make-up for osteoarthritis suggested it includes metabolic syndrome, aging, and posttraumatic-related osteoarthritis.

There has been research that has indicated that components of metabolic syndrome, such as hypertension, may be risk factors for knee osteoarthritis.

A study published in 2017 by Zhang, Wang & Liu, aimed to assess the relationship between hypertension and knee osteoarthritis. It was found that hypertension was significantly associated with higher rates of radiographic and symptomatic knee osteoarthritis risks. More research is needed to accurately define and identify a more concrete understanding of how osteoarthritis and hypertension are related.

In the meantime, we do recommend an active and healthy lifestyle to minimize risks of hypertension or managing the condition.

Find 20 to 30 minutes in your day to do any activity

Avoid sodium intake

Increase consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables daily

Work on decreasing stress - discuss with professionals as need be

Listen to your body - see a professional regarding injuries, pain, or any condition that is uncomfortable