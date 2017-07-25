The Incredible Hypnotist Blog Hypnosis Blog

Using Hypnosis To Improve Sex and Relationships

Women’s Health and Dreams Recycled Seek Out Clinical Hypnotist Help from Richard Barker

There is a growing trend of people using hypnosis and meditation as a way to improve their sex lives and relationships. Hypnosis for sex and relationships is a new approach to relationship therapy but extremely effective since sex is an emotional experience and the body literally reacts to what the mind is thinking on all levels.

Hypnotist Richard Barker has been working with couples for sex and relationship issues for quite some time with very interesting results. Richard Barker; a world renowned Hypnotist has been teaching couples and individuals, through the power of hypnosis, how to have better sex.

Barker said, “The power of your sex life is all in your mind. You can choose to have better or worse sex depending on your thought process. Everything first begins with a thought, and the thought then translates into an action. Every thought has a tangible response to it, usually demonstrated through emotions; actions and behavior.”

Barker goes on to say “Clients that were feeling anxious or nervous in and out of the bedroom, have seen exciting results from the ability of hypnosis to influence and change the thought processes towards sex and relationships.”

Using Hypnosis To Improve Sex and Relationships

In this month’s issue of Women’s Health, Richard Barker is featured helping a couple with a six-month dry spell in the bedroom. The article details how this kind of hypnosis relationship work benefits couples facing a variety of issues. It can help with any anxiety problems that affect performance in the bedroom and during a relationship.

Barker said, “Some people come to see me individually because they feel anxiety about sex or just don’t feel good about themselves. If a woman, for example, has been told by a previous partner for years that she is ugly or just not worthy, it manifests itself into the subconscious, and can have a seriously negative impact on any new relationships.” Barker added, “Once the negative perceptions are removed and replaced with positive affirmations, she can be on the road to a greater relationship.”

Barker removes the previous negative baggage many clients carry with them, and help them to feel great about themselves and sexy again. Barker also believes in the affect couples can experience in joint sessions. It provides an extremely effective platform for helping couples improve their sex life together. Using hypnosis to improve sex and relationships is a long-term solution.

Tiffany Beverlin, CEO of DreamsRecycled, a website for divorcees, said “One of the more challenging things about moving on after divorce, is getting back in the saddle sexually. Divorcees express a lot of anguish over not only finding new people to date, but in being sexually active with them. A woman may not have sexually been with anyone but her husband, or maybe hasn’t had a new partner in years. I have seen how hypnosis helps people relax, feel confident in themselves and regain the courage to really let go and enjoy the ride.”

Certified Clinical Hypnotist and Hypnotherapist

Richard Barker is a world-renowned professional hypnotist that can show you the amazing benefits of clinical hypnotherapy. He has spent the last 20 years working with thousands of clients across the world. Richard Barker has recently appeared on NBC’s The Today Show, CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, FOX’s Good Day LA and News channels for FOX and ABC. To learn more about securing a private consultation and learning more about the process of clinical hypnosis, check out Richard’s Hypnotherapy Explained Video.

If you’d like to experience hypnosis on your own, take a look at our self-guided hypnosis audio files that will help you take back your sex life:

About the Author