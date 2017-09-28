Hyundai, Kia Top Quality Rankings in China Despite THAAD Row

By AsiaToday reporter Park Ji-eun

South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors took the first and second spot, respectively, in J.D. Power's annual report card on vehicle quality for cars sold in China.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors said Thursday that they ranked first and second, respectively, among 43 general brands in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study.

The two companies have maintained their top position for the third consecutive year, and four models from their companies topped rivals in their respective segments.

The 2017 China Initial Quality Study is based on evaluations of new vehicles sold in 67 major cities across China from September 2016 and May 2017. The study includes 251 different models from 68 different brands. The overall initial quality score is determined by problems reported per 100 vehicles, with a lower number of problems indicating higher quality.

Hyundai Motor took the top spot again in two years, with 86 problems reported per 100 vehicles. Kia climbed to second place from fourth place last year with 88 problems reported per 100 vehicles, beating Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, and Mazda.

Three models from Hyundai and one from Kia won the best quality prize in their respective segments - Hyundai's Verna, Langdong and Tucson and Kia's K5.

An official from Hyundai-Kia said, "It's very meaningful that we have achieved the highest score in the new vehicle quality survey while experiencing difficulties in the Chinese market. We will continue to make efforts to gain more trust in Chinese customers through continuous quality improvement activities."