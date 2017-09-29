Hyundai leads pediatric cancer research efforts during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Funding childhood cancer research in the United States since 1998, the Hyundai Motor Company has contributed significantly to more than 80% of children with cancer surviving. Through its Hope On Wheels program, Hyundai supports the finest minds in pediatric cancer research that serve the one in 285 children (under age 20) that are diagnosed with a cancer each year in America.

“While great strides have been made in the fight against pediatric cancer over the last 19 years, pediatric cancer sadly remains the leading disease-related cause of death for children in the U.S.,” said Jerry Flannery, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

Each day, 42 families in the ”land of the free” will receive the devastating news that their child or teen has cancer.

“It is a terrible disease that impacts far too many kids each year and robs them of their youth. As part of our mission at Hyundai to be a better company, we remain committed to bringing hope to families faced with this disease and to helping close the gap in funding for critical cancer research,” Flannery said at the Chicago edition of the “Celebration of Life” series.

Every time a Hyundai vehicle is purchased, Hyundai and its U.S. dealers make a donation to Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

Headquartered in California, Hyundai Motor America is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea that sells and services its cars through 835 dealerships nationwide. In September alone, Hope On Wheels will award 40 research grants totaling $8.5 million to institutions nationwide.

Due to advances propelled by cancer research supported by Hyundai, pediatric cancer death rates have declined by nearly 70 percent over the past four decades.

Despite those advances, an estimated 10,270 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children from birth to 14 years, and more than 1,190 will die from the disease in 2017, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

"Pediatric cancer research in many ways has played a leading role in the history of cancer research," said John M. Maris, MD, the Giulio D'Angio endowed professor of pediatrics at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

"Many of the early discoveries of how chemotherapy can work to cure cancer were first seen in children with cancer," said Maris. U.S. News & World Report rated CHOP as one of "America's Best Children's Hospitals," one of many on the list Hope On Wheels partners with to carry out its mission and create awareness.

Designed to educate Americans that although cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death for children younger than 15 years of age in the U.S., National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month highlights the fact that pediatric cancer research is drastically underfunded. The NCI allots only four percent of its budget for childhood cancers, and pediatric cancer treatments are not a focus for pharmaceutical research.

"September is a special time for all of us at Hyundai because it's National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time when we honor the courageous children battling cancer while also funding the doctors and researchers that are working tirelessly to provide care and develop new treatments," said Scott Fink, chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors.

Throughout the month Fink has led the sharing of stories of the brave children battling cancer through the automobile manufacturer’s campaign 'Every Handprint Tells A Story.' Inviting the public to “join our fight," Fink and Hyundai are also sensitive to the plight of fellow Americans living through natural disasters as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the flood victims impacted by superstorms Harvey and Irma. As a part of our commitment to helping build stronger communities, we are honored to provide this additional support to the American Red Cross to assist those impacted," said Zafar Brooks, director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion with Hyundai Motor America.

In addition to its National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month fundraising efforts, Hyundai recently announced a $300,000 donation to the American Red Cross in the wake of the devastation in the states of Texas and Florida, caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

"We know that it will be many months before these communities will return to normal, given the severity of loss. Hyundai and its local dealers are committed to being a partner during this recovery process," said Brooks.

Finishing off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month strongly, Hyundai is scheduled to host a few more events, nationally, before September comes to an end tomorrow. Visit Hope On Wheels to learn how you can engage or support childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

