I was in a dark room. Bound in a physically uncomfortable position, I was unable to move. My nerve endings frayed, sleepless night after sleepless night having taken their toll on my mental state. I could leave, but what would happen then? This existence was all I knew. Where would I go? What about my life as I knew it? What about my leader? They have punished me before, many times, and everything about me wants to not be punished again. So I stay and see it through.

Coming from a science-minded family, years of learning through observation help me at this dire time, distancing me from my current predicament. And it's within a mental bubble of neutrality that I realize: Yes I'm in a cult and frankly, I love it. I'm the CEO of a company, the boss of a good number of people, but in this environment, I'm helpless.

You probably scoff and wonder how this got so far without me noticing. You're thinking this could never happen to you. It must have been a poor upbringing or a scarring childhood experience.

Well, I've got bad news for you. It can happen to you too. If you've had a kid (like me), it already has. Parenthood is our cult. Our leader is our baby. You, my friend, have been broken. You've been torn down to the studs and renovated to your child's liking. Here's the proof:

#1 Re-naming: By removing your core means of self-identification, a cult leader re-identifies you as part of their group. This is step 1. Were you ever called "Mom" or "Dad" before having a kid? How does it feel when they call you by your given name? Wrong, huh?!

#2 Sleep and Sustenance Deprivation: A classic sign of extreme persuasion tactic, it involves severely limiting your cultists' (aka parents) duration of sleep and/or normal eating habits. This is a no-brainer and a default go-to for baby.

#3 Remove You From Your Social Fabric: If you were the first in your group of friends to have a baby, raise your hand! And yes, this is yet another ploy by nefarious leaders to dislodge you from your psychological underpinnings. The group and its leader now dominate your social interactions, becoming your new everything. You don't need those others. Not when you have leader!

#4 Unpredictable Affection, Unpredictable Punishment: A key component of reprogramming includes removing all that you know to be true and consistent. On Tuesday you may be loved for performing a task; that same task on Thursday may mean punishment. Cult leader...or baby?

#5 A world of extremes: Classic cult. Classic baby. They are hot or cold, black or white, right or wrong, good or bad. There are no in-betweens, extreme in every sense. This technique removes from the individual the ability to make rational judgments, leaving it up to their leader.

#6 Repetitive Motions, Stress Positions and Auditory Assaults: Physical, not just psychological pain is the last symptom of raising a little cult leader. Many leaders require their adherents to repeat motions (e.g. rocking), remain in uncomfortable positions and/or punish with loud, stress inducing auditory assaults.

If you are the recipient of these techniques, month after month, year after year, there is no hope and the last technique proves that in fact, you have been indoctrinated and are completely unaware:

#7 Is the last, final and most telling technique: Cult leaders require you to indoctrinate others - not only do you demonstrate your fealty, but you elevate the prestige of your cult. Have you ever told someone "You are going to LOVE being a parent, it's so magical!!" or "I can't imagine my life before having my children"?