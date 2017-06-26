I AM HAVING A REALLY BAD DAY

Huffington Post

06/26/2017

Written By

David S. Simon

I am having the kind of day that announced itself from the minute that my eyelids popped open for business.

Just like THAT I felt like I was on pinball TILT and even the thought of getting out of bed might kill me.

Now being the glass half-full kind of guy that I am it was my natural reflex to laugh it off, leap out of bed as nimble as Nijinsky and have a defiantly good pas de deux day anyway.

Yeah, no.

Evidently, my atypically busy weekend came with a hefty price tag attached, which came to the grand sum of scrambled DNA.

I felt like someone could stage a telethon for me. Strangely the weekend did not involve a tremendous amount of alcohol. But it did include an overtime in fun town, a soul exploding concert (marry me Rhianna Giddens) and the next day having to sit through a particularly self-important (but well acted) overrated Broadway play whose package included a guy sitting next to me, a shrink actually, who slept soundly through all of it which made me think that he may not be the best shrink to talk to, especially if he had a shitty night with the Mrs.

Sitting through uninspiring theater is just like waking up and KNOWING that you are going to have a bad day.

From the second that the curtain rises, the “Oh My God, No! alarm sounds, your arms and legs restraints clamp you down and there is simply no escape---especially in you are sitting close enough to the stage so you are in the actor’s sight lines. Trust me, you ain’t goin’ nowhere, buddy.

Sometimes baseball can be like that too, especially when your Yankees are losing 3,000 to 0 in the top of the first inning and your ace from Japan is pitching.

I have sat through mostly heavenly theater this year, thank God. I mean how many love letters can you write that begin with “Dear Even Hansen?” And oh, “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” If I was a Mormon I would marry that play too.

As for the duds that I have had to endure, only two stand out and actually so did I. I mean I suddenly stood up, turned to my friend Sheryl and screamed silently with BULGING MARTY FELDMAN EYES, “RUN!!!”

All this take its toll: the euphoria of Saturday and the soul-sucking of Sunday. Sprinkle Vodka liberally on the hot mess and by Monday morning, you are pretty much a condemned man or woman.

Worse than that, I woke up feeling more doomed than shit and I was totally right. I tried a little last minute duvet diving, thinking that I could maybe fall back asleep and recalibrate the fuck me level, but sadly, no.

An hour later, I woke up, somehow managed to drag myself Weekend at Bernie style up and out from my Casper Mattress of Quicksand and sure enough everything began to go wrong, just like the patron saint of you are so fucked, predicted.

I repeatedly dropped things, staggered to the mailbox only to be greeted with a sack kicking tax bill, I tripped and knocked over a lamp, I tried to clean my toilet and somehow slashed my finger open which began to spurt like a kid-jacked fire hydrant. My usual aches and pains quantified until I was the middle-aged, sad sack before guy in those fucking commercials for Aleve. My favorite pair of shorts turned on me and refused to close. (I could swear I heard taunts and laughter coming from my nether regions). I dropped my silverware drawer, knocked over the garbage can and when I started to write this everything came out inexplicably in Korean.

I’m not even going to re-read this blog for fear that it is basically a valentine to illiteracy—which makes me wonder: how do illiterates know if they’ve spelled their conditions correctly? I think about things like that. Way, way too often.

Now I was supposed to launch my next script today but instead of hitting the ship with the bottle, the ship has decided that it would be best to bitch slap me all over the room like I’m Fay Wray to Jimmy Cagney’s mug pushing grapefruit.

Let me add that writing and hemorrhaging from your favorite finger is not a tremendous amount of fun. By the way: what is the average writer’s blood type? Typo.

So look, here’s the thing: some days are just going to be like this. It is nothing more than a random moment: a kind of cosmic fuck you that you simply cannot take personally because virtually anything that goes down in the known universe has NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU. Or me.

We all tend to view the world as exclusively ours and everyone else that flows in and out are just a supporting cast and as a result, we often live the illusion that when things go down it is some kind of karma or punishment deserved.

But here’s the thing, folks:

None of us is all that important.

We’re just the hottest thing going on in the known universe that goes by the name “Me” and that is why irony and coincidence get interpreted as miracles. Because if nothing around us is special how special are we?

As far as I can see, we are pretty much a planet that is compromised of big babies who crave to be the center of attention or at the very least visible, which is why, especially in the world of dating, doing a 45-minute to two hour monologue about yourself on the first date, has officially become the new orgasm.

Trust me, being on the other side of those auditions is just like sitting through yet another terrible show. No. It’s worse. Because you have to pay for her meal too.

But I digress. And so do they: while wearing dressed bought at Forever 16.

In the end, this day is a write-of; a day in infamy only if I allow it.

If you need a cosmic solution, okay: The universe decided to dump me so that the currently working Gods could spend a little extra time laughing their balls off at the words, “President Trump”

My mom always used to say, “this too shall pass.” Now while I’m not sure if she was ever the lucky recipient of a kidney stone, overall she was right.

Not soon enough, but 2020 is closer than you think and so is the end of this day.