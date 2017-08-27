I Am My Daughter's Freshman Roommate

My daughter Mabel graduated high school this spring and has decided to take a gap year. She plans on being an actor. I am an actor. According to her, those two facts are irrelevant and she would have chosen this path regardless of what I do. That may be true, but I still feel some responsibility. Looking back over the early formative years I was often writing parts for her and inserting her into whatever show I was in. We enjoyed each other’s company back then, when she was in grade school, and of course I saved a ton on babysitters.

Mabel played the cutest little tuberculosis victim in the Highland Prairie Church cemetery walk I wrote back in 2004. The audience walked through the church cemetery and “met” some of the people who’d been buried there over the years. Then I wrote material for her to perform at the Bryant Lake Bowl when I was a part of an annual Variety Show back in the day, before she even started school.

Once she started school, the whole thing just snowballed. Right off the bat, she was cast as a yellow bean in a first grade play about nutrition. It was impressive bean work, and yes, I was a proud stage mother. But was I the type of stage mother who campaigned for my daughter’s career? I was not. In fact, by the time Mabel was a teenager, she had to actually hound me to get her an introduction to an agent. It’s a tough business, and I feel it’s a calling. Just like a pastor answering a call to serve, I don’t think you should head into an acting career unless you feel compelled to do it.

Spring of 2017 Mabel had gotten callbacks at two of the most competitive drama schools in Europe. When she was waitlisted we were hopeful, but realistic. Our plan started to evolve. I would head out of town to a larger market, one with plenty of film, television and commercial production, and she would accompany me. We’d try to find agents and work as actors. Her gap year would be a chance to live and work like a struggling actor. Having her mom (that’s me) as her roommate. It’s a bold move, and fortune favors the bold, as Pliny the Elder said just before he succumbed to the toxic fumes of Pompeii and died.