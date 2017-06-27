It is so easy for social influencers and super stars to make a decision to influence change or ‘move’ people to action. The truth is, everyone wants to be a superstar or be as closely associated with one as is possible. Don’t get me wrong, that is great and ‘to each his own’.

Sad fact is however, some folks go to the extreme of even believing that ‘ordinary people’ should not pursue some projects or ideas. Unbelievable!! Did you know that I was asked, ‘’Who do you think you are - Oprah?’’

Simply because I answered the call to go to Arusha, Tanzania and do my part in providing education and empowerment for the orphaned and impoverished.

Hey, I never for a moment thought I was Oprah nor do I want to be Oprah though I am inspired by her. But I do believe, like she does, that ‘’Education is the way to move mountains, build bridges, to change the world. Education is the path to the future. Education is indeed freedom.’’

This is my truth. I am moved to give the gift of education by giving up two weeks of my summer holidays this year in honor of my truth. If education could change my life, it can change that of any and every one else’s.

Waiting for ‘Oprah-status’ to make my contribution or give a gift of hope is definitely not an option. So, I will start here, and in doing so, will encourage you to do same.

Let us start right where we are, with the resources we have to make a difference in the lives of other – those who need help the most. This is the true meaning of ‘leaving a legacy’.

I AM SANIA. And I am proud to be pushing against the odds to give the best gift – education to orphaned and impoverished kids in Arusha, Tanzania this summer. Help me make this project a success. Learn more here or donate educational supplies by making contact with me.

Never doubt the impact of small deeds. I am the result of one. #EducationForGlobalChange

Learn more about my mission - Arusha, Tanzania 2017

Sincerely,

Sania Green-Reynolds