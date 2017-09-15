I Am Not Pansexual

Because of my Intersex status, I have felt that I have to force pansexuallity as my orientation…

When individuals say that they find me sexually attractive, somehow that means I should accommodate everyone who expresses those feelings because of how “complicated” my body is to others???

I have been in relationships that were not romantically or sexually satisfying and have forced myself to accommodate intimacy. I have never enjoyed sex or have wanted to have sex with these people in the first place but have made myself participate. People tell me that my body is wrong and that I need to make it easier for everyone else. I am not the problem, you are. I am not a biological burden, you are.

☆I am Skoliosexual.

☆I will not accommodate my body or relationships to that with Cis Men or Cis Women.

☆I am only attracted to Non-Binary and Intersex individuals.

☆I will only be happy in these types of relationships.

☆I will never compromise again.

☆My body.

☆My choice.

☆My love