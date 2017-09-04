I Am Not Sad My Son Is Starting Kindergarten

Eggs McManus Nazare, Portugal

I’ve been reading these beautiful posts by Moms and talented authors of the bittersweet time that kids go to school and leave the nest for the first time and I completely relate to them. I feel the tug in my heart that my youngest is entering the real world when he starts school and I will no longer have a baby in the house but I have to tell you, I am not that sad...

I will be home alone from morning until about 3pm for the first time in 9 years and I am giddy with excitement.

No one will be asking me to make toast and then decide they want pancakes, only to demand toast but not the one I already made because it has to be a NEW one, even though the other one was untouched.

No one will be sitting on my lap, trying to pick my nose during a call with a potential client.

No one will be taking out the play dough, the legos, every single puzzle we have in the house, then the purple paint only to decide he is helping me to prepare dinner by adding paint to the marinade while I am trying to stop him without touching him with my dirty raw chicken hands.

Not only that, but I will finally be able to get work done during the day without feeling guilty.

I will be able to leave the house and go grocery shopping without spending an extra $100 on cereal and God knows what else just so that I can get home and pick up the other kids on time.

I will be able to work out in the morning and see clients in the afternoon and have lunch with my friends.

I can finally organize my work schedule around my family and feel like I’ve gotten something done (a girl can dream).

I love my baby. He is the last of my three precious boys whom I love spending time with, but when they are home it is near IMPOSSIBLE to get anything accomplished. Furthermore, when they are around and I am productive I feel like garbage because they’ve either been watching TV or destroying the house in order for me to check things off my to-do list.

I know I’m supposed to be feeling sad and mushy and all “oh my baby is going to Kindergarten” but I have to be honest. I’m totally excited.

I am excited for him to go off and learn new things.

I want him to become independent and make new friends.

I can’t wait for him to bring home projects and books we can read together that he picked on his own from the library without my help.

I am looking forward to watching him go out into the world, learn, play, experience amazing things and then come home and tell me all about it.

I might be the only mother to say this, but I know I’m not the only one to think it. It’s nice when your kids go to school because this way you get to miss them.

You get to have the day to yourself to get things done, live your passion, be a woman, an entrepreneur or just feel human and then fully appreciate the time you have when your kids come home. At least for a few minutes before they start to drive you crazy again…

Patricia is the creator of the first ever Camp Mom, helping Moms find peace, happiness, and confidence in motherhood by reigniting their spark through fun and connection. She supports women daily in her Facebook group, The Happy Mama Community, where she leads a tribe of moms who respect and encourage each other on their respective journeys through online support, live events, workshops, and special guest presentations.