I Am Proud to Be a Quitter: 10 Ways Giving Up Improved My Life

Don’t quit, never give up, quitters can never be winners…

I’ve heard these statements and I’ve said them in an attempt to encourage others, but today as I write this I’m a quitter and proud to be one. You see I was committed and hard-working but I was going in the wrong direction on a path that was not designed for me. I would wake up each day, get ready for work and go through the motions of life. I constantly felt like something was “off”, in my heart knowing there had to be more but also being uncertain how to get there.

I mean life was good. I had a happy marriage, wonderful friends, and a job where I helped clients and did work that truly mattered. All of my needs were taken care of, but like many people I ignored my desires. That daily grind of doing something for nothing and getting nowhere fast eventually became exhausting and you know what…. I QUIT. And I am not referring to my job, I stopped doing things that no longer benefited me so I could enter the next level I was truly longing for in my life and career.

Here are ten of the main things I quit that changed my life:

1) I quit surrounding myself with people who had impoverished and unhealthy mindsets.

2) I quit living in the past and stressing about the future and started living in the now.

3) I quit obsessing over results and learned to enjoy my journey.

4) I quit comparing my path to others and learned to own my gifts and live my purpose.

5) I quit worrying about what other people thought of me.

6) I quit playing it safe and started taking inspired risks.

7) I quit silencing the voice within me and paid attention to my divine intuition.

8) I quit trying to do it alone and invested in the support of coaches and mentors.

9) I quit habits that were holding me back and created ones that empowered me.

10) I quit settling for mediocre and took action to make my dream a reality.

So what do you need to quit today? Are there habits, mindsets, or even people that you need to let go of in your life? Sometimes we need to give up the lesser to step into our greater. You were created to prosper and you do not have to settle for less in your relationships, career, or personal life. I encourage you to shift your life today and make a decision to quit. If you are ready to step into your next level download a copy of my free guide Your Next Level Life and Career.