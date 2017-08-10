I am sorry.

I am sorry that we both love in a society that seems to think it is alright to decide the personal and private lives of consenting adults.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where people put their individual preferences, beliefs, values and yes prejudices above equality.

I am sorry that we both live in a society that deems your love ‘less’ than mine.

I am sorry that we both live in a society, the same society, and yet only one of us get to enjoy the privilege of marriage.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where some individuals seem to worry more about the perceived impact or threat of marriage equality on their own life or family than domestic violence for example.

I am sorry we both live in a society where individuals or organisations deem your prospective marriage as a threat but in no way feel threatened or even interested in mine.

I am sorry we both live in a society where people are so fearful and unsure of their own personal life that they have to attack yours.

I am sorry we both live in a society where our politicians on all sides have decided to play games with your personal life and seem to gain some perverted satisfaction from broadcasting their personal views.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where all major political parties want to use you and your love to gain their own political points ..... the cruelest point scoring game of all.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where individuals are so willing to openly display their own intolerances of difference in such cruel and personal ways.

I am sorry we both live in a society where so many feel they have the right to enforce influence over your private life and yet passionately protect their own.

I am sorry we both live in a society where some individuals still believe you can choose who you love or who you are attracted to.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where many cannot and will not see the depths and authenticity of your love.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where I am treated better than you purely because of who I love.

I am sorry that we both live in a society where God is used against you when the God I know and connect to is a God of love and acceptance.

As you go about your day and wake to your alarm, shower and prepare breakfast ..... as you kiss your loved one goodbye for the day and go about earning your income and paying your taxes ..... as you serve us in many shops, or clean our schools, or teach our children, or care for our elderly, or keep our roads safe, or heal our sick, or develop cures for cancer ..... as you decide what is for dinner and head to the grocery store to grab what you need .... as you cook your dinner and discuss your day with your partner and maybe dream about an upcoming holiday or even have a disagreement ..... as you get ready for bed and say goodnight to the one you love with no thoughts of harm or bigotry or negativity or judgment of others ..... as you go about all these normal activities and contribute to society and feel the feelings we all feel ..... I am sorry.

I am sorry that as you are doing all you can to just live your life and create your dreams and love your partner and decide who should take out the rubbish or whose turn it is to vacuum or mow the lawn that those who have never met you are deciding and debating your future, your freedom, your rights ..... I am sorry that while you are worrying about you and your life and your partner and your family and your responsibilities someone else is spending their time worrying about how they can deny you equality ..... I am sorry that in the blinded obsession of some to protect their rights they are denying you of yours ..... not a right to be treated differently, a right to be treated the same ..... not a right to be afforded privilege, a right to be afforded equality ..... not a right to be special, a right to be normal ..... not a right to effect their life in anyway, just a right to live yours.

A basic right.

A right for equality.

Not just ‘a’ right but ‘the’ right that many of us take for granted. The right for equality.

I am sorry.

Other than being sorry what can I do? I feel so helpless.

This is what I can do ..... I can commit to a ‘yes’ vote, the only fair and equal option.

I can educate my children and build in them acceptance and an understanding of what equality means and not just what it means but what it feels like.

I can give you my support as I can never truly understand your pain and frustration.

And I can stand up ..... I can stand up for the only fair and right thing. I can stand up and support equality. I can speak and not stay silent.

The time has passed where I can support you in silence I need to use my voice.

I will do that.