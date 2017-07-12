I am Tired of Inspiration Porn

Cartoon by Marcia Liss

Inspiration porn. You are probably not familiar with this term unless you have someone with special needs in your life. But you do know those stories everyone loves to read because it makes them feel good about humanity. The teen with Down syndrome sinking the winning basket. The boy who was on the autistic spectrum graduating college. The girl with cerebral palsy being elected homecoming queen.

For families who are taking each day as it comes loving someone with special needs, these stories represent the feel-good outlier experiences. For most of us, we just put one foot in front of the other, trying to do whatever it takes to achieve the best possible outcome. There is no roadmap for this journey or crystal ball to reveal how it will end.

My experience as the grandparent of twins with special needs may be more typical than the story of families with children who are somehow “fixed” or acclaimed by their peers for overcoming a disability. My granddaughters attended an awesome preschool, the one I founded well before they were born. Cherry Preschool in Evanston, Illinois includes children with special needs in classrooms with their typically developing peers. If you have 19 minutes, here’s a great little film about it.

The beauty of Cherry’s inclusion program is not that it “cures” children but rather that it teaches all of the young children to be accepting of one another as the unique people they are and to treat one another with kindness and respect. Every child is a valued member of the school community. And it really works.

In the world after preschool, however, finding a place in a school community may be much more challenging. For my grandkids, once academic expectations became greater and fewer teachers understood their needs, things became increasingly difficult. One ended up at The Cove School, a wonderful private school for students with significant learning problems. The other ended up in a public school self-contained special education classroom, separate and decidedly unequal.

The most important thing to understand about children with disabilities that most will not outgrow their problems, achieve great success, and inspire others because they have beat the odds stacked against them. Rather, it is hard work to help them achieve whatever is within their capacity, along with finding a community in which that child feels safe and is cherished for who she is. Perhaps that is why one of my 14-year-old granddaughters still talks about every teacher she had at Cherry Preschool and asks to visit whenever she has a day off from school. It was the last time she felt she belonged until she transferred to her current school.

My granddaughters are not likely to write books explaining how their minds works, although it would be great if that happened. I don’t know how far their educations will take them, although I hope they find an occupation they enjoy that will also make a useful contribution to society. They are not likely to be voted homecoming queen (although I think they are pretty cute). They won’t sink a winning basket or run in a marathon to make you feel good.

If you are looking for a story that inspires you, think about it this way. Folks with special needs don’t care about tons of followers on YouTube or “likes” and “shares” of their achievements on Facebook. What they do need is a society that provides safe places for people like them so they can have happy and productive lives. And we should be inspired by how hard they work to be the best people they can be.