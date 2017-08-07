Yanique J., Contributor I’m a passionate blogger with many unconventional opinions who’s not afraid to question the status quo!

I Did Everything I Was NOT Supposed To Do On A First Date

Oh boy, another first date!

I recently went out on a date. Because it was my first date with this guy I had every intention of being on my best behavior, but I failed. I did everything I was NOT supposed to do and not because I wasn’t interested in him but simply because I wanted to be myself.

Here’s what I did wrong:

1. I arrived late – it’s always a big no-no to be late for anything. Whether it’s a doctor’s appointment, a job interview or even meeting a friend for lunch, you should always show respect for other people’s time. I was about 15 minutes late which isn’t too bad, but luckily, he was very understanding. I live in Los Angeles so traffic really can be unpredictable, but fortunately we had a nice time so it didn’t seem that my running late impacted the quality of the date.

2. I didn’t wear perfume – one of the most important elements on a date for a woman is to look nice & smell good. While I did dress nicely, I forgot to spray a little perfume on me before leaving for the date. A little bit of the right perfume can go a long way! 3. We discussed politics – every handbook, dating website & matchmaker will tell you to never bring up politics, religion or money on a first date (or any other place, for that matter). While I understand why this is important, I don’t necessarily abide by this golden rule. With all that’s going on in Washington, it’s almost impossible not talk about politics; religion is something we all have to face whether we like it or not; and at the very least talks about money can be kept at a macro level. Not only did we discuss basic politics, I shared some of my personal political views, some of which can be considered very controversial. He did say that he enjoyed discussing that topic with me because a lot of women don’t (let alone be able to defend their position), proving I could go deeper than most. Besides, if there is something worth discussing why not discuss it? 4. Talk about his exes – I did ask him about other women. Not out of jealousy or nosiness, but because I wanted to know what happened in his former relationships. There’s no point in starting to like someone when they are either still carrying a torch for their ex or had some really bad breakups that they just go on & on about. And the only way to find out is to ask. 5. I spilled food on myself – this clearly was not done on purpose. We were seated at the bar so I wasn’t able to pull my stool as close to the counter as I would’ve liked. Because I literally had to swivel just to look at him, I misgauged the distance between me & my plate. Needless to say, it wasn’t exactly a “sexy move” but we both got a good laugh out of it.

Have you ever done anything on a date that you shouldn’t have? Share in the comments section below -

