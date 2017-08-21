Furthermore, no one’s heart or ways of being were changed. Not a single KKK rally participant had changed their minds nor had any of their sympathizers. They’d heard nothing we’d said. How could they since we were all yelling at one another? I pondered, if nothing had changed or even had the possibility of changing, was this really activism? Was this an effective and affective manner of combating prejudice?

Members of hate groups that are rooted in racism, ethnicism and bigotry must be treated as ill patients in need of curing and healing and not merely as unsalvageable reprobates to be demonized and damned. The dangerous and deep-seated evil of hatred we are witnessing in this hour must be addressed forthrightly and without vacillation in ways that actually promulgate lasting solutions.

Two decades of experience in public advocacy and the maturity and wisdom I’ve acquired have taught me that effective activism must be measured, strategic and solutions-driven in order to accomplish the mission of freedom, justice and equality for all. I have led many demonstrations in order to bring awareness and attention to social justice causes. I will continue to do so but will never again participate in a counter-protest. I empathize with those who take to the streets to stare-down bigots. However, hate groups are not worthy of the credibility and coverage that accompany the offering of a public face-to-face “counter” demonstration. Our nation will overcome this dark moment in history only if Americans unite to proactively repudiate bigotry in every facet of our daily lives. White supremacists and neo-Nazis should never be given the moral authority (or social and political capital) to call forth our assemblage especially when doing so might further their dastardly interests.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. suggested, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Mother Theresa said, “I was once asked why I don’t participate in anti-war demonstrations. I said that I will never do that, but as soon as you have a pro-peace rally, I’ll be there.”