I Don’t Deal with Negative People (And YOU Shouldn’t, Either)

My inner circle is a negativity-free zone: no average-thinking, complaint-having, objection-raising dream crushers allowed.

I don't have time for people who refuse to open their minds to new possibilities or to step out of their comfort zones, and I most definitely don’t have the energy to change their thinking. I’m too busy pouring 120% of my efforts into MY success.

That’s why I sort; I don’t sell.

Besides, negativity is cowardly. It’s childish. It’s a poor man’s defense mechanism that screams, “I’m too scared to try, so you shouldn’t, either.”

If you can talk yourself out of your own dreams with ease, you’ve got zero credibility in my book. With that naysayer attitude, you’ll spend the rest of your life building someone else’s dreams, and the only profits you’ll make will be in the form of REGRET.

To have a dream, is to still have a pulse. A purpose.

Don’t let the pessimists drain your drive. Don’t let them intoxicate your belief system. Negativity is an excuse, and excuses don’t build empires!

I hate listening to negative people complain just as much as I love looking them in the eye and assuring them, “You’re wrong; now let me prove it to you.”

If you too are determined to have tremendous success, then you MUST adopt that same mentality or you won’t make it.

I remember every single person who doubted me. I’m thankful for them. They’ve been my motivation since day one.

Thanks for the rejection, for saying my ideas wouldn’t take me far, and for knocking network marketing before trying it. Thanks for suggesting that I continue “playing it safe” at my average job, instead of rolling the dice to make it big as an entrepreneur.

“It’s best to play it safe,” said no successful person ever.

If I had put a quarter in a jar every time someone told me I would never become a millionaire over the past 25 years, I would have made a cool couple-thousand based off of their negativity alone!

Negativity is an anchor, but ambition and positivity make a mean rocket ship. If you have negative people in your inner circle, they’ll weigh you down. If you surround yourself by likeminded go-getters, together you’ll rise.

You have to stop and ask yourself: what kind of VALUE does my inner circle bring into my life? Do they inspire me, uplift me, and help me overcome adversity? Do they deserve to come along as I rise to the top?

If the answers are negative, it’s time to cut the ties. Tell ‘em you’d rather fail while reaching for the stars than surrender early and sink into the abyss. One day they’ll understand what you mean, but by then, it’ll be too late for them to catch up.