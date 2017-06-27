"I Don't Have Time" - A Modern Dilemma or Excuse?

“Time is a created thing. To say ‘I don’t have time’ is to say ‘I don’t want to.” – Lao Tzu

“I don’t have time”

“I’m just so busy”

“I’m too busy to think”

“I’m too busy to stop”

“I’ll think about that when I get time”

Busyness is truly a modern-day affliction more and more of us seem to be suffering the ill effects of.

The intrusive nature of constant bleeps from “smart” phones, advertising selling us things we really don’t need and other distractions mean many of us feel we’re constantly on the go. This makes us feel we just do not get the time we used to. More people than ever seem to suffer from stress and general burnout as a direct consequence. Life seems to almost beat these people up on a daily basis.

But is all this busyness getting us closer to our goals?

What’s the cost to our health and wellbeing of being busy all the time?

Are we guilty of placing importance on things that really don’t matter much?

Is all this busyness of our own making?

Importantly, where is all this busyness really getting us? We’re busy but what is actually getting done?

We all get the same amount of hours in a day. What we do with those hours is up to us. Lets use them wisely.

Note: This article is reworked from an original version on my site, Frictionless Living.