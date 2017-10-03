I Don't Know How to Feel About Vegas, but I Know I'm Angry

I drove past a tourist site on my way to work on Monday morning, and I saw a guy who seemed out of place. Instinctively I drove a little faster, my body naturally reacting to what it perceived as a potential threat. Until I passed another man who, to my eyes, looked angry and unnatural in that setting. I took a deep breath as I tried to quiet the fear welling inside. I wondered if I’ll ever be able to pass seemingly sketchy, angry looking white man and not worry about them pulling out guns.

Yes, guns. Plural.

And then I got angry - because it felt like the terrorists were winning. If I’m constantly looking over my shoulder, constantly second guessing the people around me, fearful they might be next - the terrorists have won. If we choose hate over love, fear over hope, turn inwards into protecting ourselves instead of outwards towards helping others - they win. And it really pisses me off about how easy it is for them to win.

I’m angry that we have yet to call what happened in Las Vegas terrorism. I, for one, am terrorized. I think our nation is terrorized. Argue about the technical definition of terrorism all you want - did Paddock have political motives?! - but refusing to call domestic terrorism domestic terrorism because of someone’s skin color isn’t fooling anyone.

I’m angry that my generation has to grow up with school shootings as the norm. I’m angry that, in the back of our minds, we have to worry about a movie theater or concert or mall or classroom suddenly becoming a crime scene. I’m angry this feels like it’s nowhere near changing.

Sandy Hook was horrifying and Orlando was heartbreaking and there are, sadly, lists upon lists upon lists of mass shooting sites I could add here. But Las Vegas was my friends. Las Vegas was close by. Las Vegas was a show I could have gone to, a place I could have very well been. I hate that it makes it more real, that it makes the pain cut a little deeper - but it does. Las Vegas feels too close to home, in so many ways.

I hate that I’m growing up with mass shootings being the norm. I hate that the “deadliest mass shooting in modern history” statistic keeps changing - the death tolls keep rising, the horror somehow keeps expanding. I hate that I somehow feel sickened by all this pain but also strangely jaded by it. I hate that once you read a headline so many times, in so many different contexts, it starts to feel like just a headline.

I hate that there is another mass shooting in recent memory to compare this one to, but there is. I hate that I don’t remember Mateen’s brother being interviewed in the hours after Orlando. We didn’t spend time trying to understand him. We didn’t care too much about his daily life, did we? I hate that I don’t remember there being any pause to labeling that incident terrorism. I hate that our media refuses to treat people of color as just that - people. I hate that a white man is a lone wolf; I hate that a brown man is a terrorist.

And what I really, really hate is how we pose gun violence as a partisan issue - forever unsolvable. This isn’t about gun laws versus the Constitution, this isn’t about Trump versus Clinton. We all believe in gun control. We all believe a five year old shouldn’t be walking around with an assault rifle, we all believe a mentally unstable person shouldn’t have 10. The debate isn’t gun control, the debate is how much.

I’m angry we keep allowing ourselves to frame this as an impossible divide. I’m angry we keep arguing and people keep dying. I’m angry that apparently we haven’t hit the tipping point in death tolls to reach a working compromise. How many children murdered in their classrooms? How many innocents at a concert? How many will it take for us to see this isn’t an unsolvable right versus left issue? How many will it take for us to find the middle ground?

I have friends whose high school experiences are forever shaped by the shooter that came to their school one day. I have friends who will never forget the day they encountered a stranger with a gun. I have friends who were in Las Vegas. This issue will slowly come closer and closer to home, until it does. Until it’s me in the crowd. Until it’s you.

I’m angry that we’re seemingly okay with that fact; we’ve accepted this life.

I’m angry that the headlines feel all too familiar, the lack of action after feels all too normal.