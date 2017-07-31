I Dreamed Of Miley Cyrus. Wait. Wut?

I’ve had a curious dream life since elementary school, possibly because I started learning French in 4th grade, and got help at home since my parents had lived in Belgium.

So I sometimes dreamed in French—and in puns as well. I remember once when I needed to make a decision, I had a dream where someone held up a handmade sign which read “Cueillez la rose de la vie.” This was a mis-remembered line from a poem by Pierre Ronsard we’d studied in class; the words basically meant carpe diem. While I stared at the sign, a Rolls Royce drove by.

I didn’t say they were good puns.

Over the years, various political figures and celebrities would make guest appearances in my dreams, too. When I started studying German, I dreamed I was on a bus and turned to see Daniel Craig sitting across the aisle. He was manspreading, though this was before the term had spread, I mean gone viral.

Startled, I burst out with, “Aber was machst du denn da?” (“So what are you doing here?”) He smiled enigmatically. My German teacher thought the dream was terrific.

I was recently watching a creepy French crime series set in northern France called The Witnesses. It has what mystery writers and readers call “femjep”: a woman in jeopardy. The lead detective keeps putting herself in dangerous situations, and also keeps separating from people when she shouldn’t. The kind of behavior that makes you yell at the TV, “Go back!” or “Don’t open that door!” Near the end of Season Two, I dreamed that the detective ditched me in a crowded café to investigate something. Obviously I’d been disturbed by all the times she’d done that during the series and felt an unconscious need to recast the scene, so to speak.

The dream took off this way: A sleepy young woman nearby in the café was moaning that she had drunk one and a half times her allotted human amount of vodka the previous night. She was working this out on her tablet.

I quipped, “You know what that means, don’t you?” She shook her head. “Because you drank more than your fair share, it means that somewhere in the world there’s a person suffering from Vodka Deprivation Syndrome: VDS.”

At this point people around us turned and were grinning. That’s when I added, “People don’t realize how heartbreaking a problem VDS is. Miley Cyrus is doing a telethon for it next week.”

I don’t remember now if the dream was in English, French, or both, but I wouldn’t be surprised if somewhere in the world Vodka Deprivation Syndrome is actually a thing.